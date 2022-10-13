Interview: Enduro World Series winner Emmy Lan

To say Vancouver Island’s Emmy Lan had a good year would be an understatement. The Norco rider didn’t just win the Enduro World Series overall title in the under-21 women’s category, she did so in dominant fashion. Every time Lan lined up to race an EWS, she won. Only an injury before Whistler EWS could slow the Canadian down, taking her out of the three August race rounds.

That opened the door for Italy’s Sophie Riva to challenge Lan for the overall. Bouncing back from injury, the Canadian won the last two rounds in Switzerland and France to claim the season title. And she still has two more years of eligibility in u21 before she ages into pro. In fact, Lan’s young enough to race junior in downhill. She even stopped by the Dunbar Summer Series to win two Canada Cup DH events before finishing second to Sunshine Coast DH phenom Gracey Hemstreet at DH nationals.

I caught up with Lan over the phone the day after she returned home to the Comox Valley from the EWS Trophy of Nations to talk about her highlight-reel of a season (and what comes next), mixing downhill and enduro, the importance of mentorship in sports.

Canadian MTB: Congrats on the win! How was the last race in France?

Emmy Lan: The last race in France was pretty insane. The conditions were super muddy – it had rained all the night before and the dirt there’s just like clay – so conditions were slippery and slick. I feel like I’m kind of used to it. The trails here in winter get pretty slippery. So it’s kind of fun racing stuff that I’m used to.

I went into the race knowing that I had to win that race to get the overall, so there was a little bit of pressure. I really wanted that overall. So it was cool to see it happen.

Was a full enduro season the plan at the start of the year? Or did that change after you won the first race in Scotland?

Yeah, it definitely changed. I was originally going to go to school in September, missing the last two EWS and Trophy [of Nations]. Then mid-way through the season, I changed my mind. I hurt my shoulder in Whistler, so I was going to miss Whistler and the two States races, which means I only would have done three races this year. I wanted to do a few more, so I decided to take a gap year and finish the season off.

Last year you had a bunch of good results – including winning downhill nationals as a junior – but this year you were dominant at the Enduro World Series. Did anything change over the winter? Or is that just having another year more experience?

I think after last year I thought that if I wanted to give racing a go, I had to commit. So I was definitely training a little harder and I was a little more focused, maybe. I was a bit more focused on training for enduro, too, because that’s what I really wanted to do.

Gear-wise, you race on a Sight over the Range. What made you choose the Sight over Norco’s enduro bike?

I found the Range pretty heavy. I’m a pretty small person and the Range is a big bike. I ride the Range for downhill, it’s built up for that and I love it. But I find the Sight I have more control over and it’s a little more playful for me. It’s also lighter, so it’s easier for me to climb.

When you win every race, it’s hard for us as viewers to pick a stand-out result. Were there any that stood out for you?

Honestly, I think either the first one in Scotland. that was super sick because it was my first win. Getting the first win was insane, or probably the last one in Loudenvielle because it was kind of a big race and I felt like I did pretty good in that one.

With the EWS overall and some Canada Cup downhill wins, that’s a pretty big year. You just got off the plane from Europe, but do you know what your plans are for next year?

Yeah, next year I’m going to do the full EWS circuit. I have another two years of u21, so I’m going to do next year in u21 and then maybe in my last year I’ll race up, just to get some pro experience.

For next year, I’ll fit in Canadian downhills and Canadian enduros when I’m home and then just see what else I can fit into the schedule.

This summer, even with the really busy EWS calendar, you were at Dunbar Summer Series taking a couple of wins and the Stevie Smith award. What made you want to do those races instead of taking a break or staying on the enduro bike.

Those Dunbar races are super fun. Those are some of like, the races that I’ve done the longest and what makes me love racing. They’re what started my love for racing. I had just gotten back from Europe, so I was a little tired, but I think I would have rather been going to those races than just being at home. It’s kind of like my break from stress and racing. I’m just road-tripping around B.C. doing the fun downhills, and there’s not too much pressure on those races. So it was kind of like my fun little vacation time!

You had support from Norco this year, and the other parts of that program are in flux right now. Do you have plans for next year?

It’s still kind of up in the air. I haven’t signed with anyone yet. But I think I should be signed soon with someone, but it’s still early to say.

There’s still a solid number of riders coming out of the Comox Valley – like you, Patrick Laffey, Carter Woods and Emilly Johnston. What’s going on there? Is it just the ability to ride year-round?

Yeah, I think it’s just that we have some insane trails. United Riders of Cumberland is super supportive and we have a lot of good programs. definitely Riding all year round helps. And the amount of trails we have is super helpful – and how well the trails are maintained. We have a really good trail crew and support from the community to keep trails in really good shape which makes them good to train on.

Canada had a big year at the EWS, with Jesse and you both winning and a bunch of other riders on podiums. Does that create any momentum or confidence – seeing other Canadians have success like that?

For sure. Sometimes it’s stressful being over in Europe. Watching other Canadians do it and do well is inspiring. And it’s also comforting to know there are other Canadians around and that it’s possible to do well. Having ALN, she’s super fast and a big inspiration, and having Jesse and Seth, a bunch of Canadians doing well is really inspiring and it’s cool to be doing well with them.

You were part of a Ride Like a Girl program as an athlete and now as an ambassador. What role do you think programs like that play for riders coming up in the sport?

I think it’s a huge part of doing well in the sport. The mentorship part of that is super important. When I was an athlete in the program when I was a little bit younger, having those mentors and racers I could look up to was super inspiring and motivating. It definitely helps – a lot of the older riders will just give you advice and help you with the little things that make a difference in the end. I think it’s a really cool program. Being an ambassador now, it’s cool to help the younger riders get where they’re going, even just the little things because it’s definitely a complicated sport. Sometimes it’s just nice having someone to look up to.