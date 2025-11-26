Interview: Lal Bikes founder and Supre Drive inventor Cedric Eveleigh

Even in an era when mountain biking seems to be turning back towards its wild west past, few bikes stand out as strongly as Lal Bikes’ Katana. Built on the Sunshine Coast of steel and carbon fibre to showcase the brand’s unique Supre Drive drivetrain, the Katana is the brainchild of Cedric Eveleigh and his small team at Lal.

After riding the Katana we sat down to talk to Eveleigh more about why he created the Supre Drive, what it’s like challenging a century or so of established design tradition, and what the process of developing the Katana’s been like.

If you’re more interested in the features of the bike, we had a quick chat with Eveleigh when the Katana first launched that talks a lot more about the bike. If you want to find out how the Katana rides, check out our mini-review. But, if you want to get deep into the weeds about what it’s like to take on the bike industry head-on, what he learned working with Nicolai and even a tangent about street cleaners, dive in.

Canadian MTB: Ok, so we just finished a ride on the Katana. You had another demo this morning. How does it feel spending so much time developing this bike and then getting to go out and watch other people’s first ride on it?

It’s awesome. Mountain bikes are amazing machines. It’s such a neat process to go from your ideas for a new kind of suspension system to your design in 3D. Then you make it, and then people ride it, and it’s, like, this physical machine that people are riding down the hill. And it’s come from your brain. It’s such a cool cycle.

This isn’t the first bike to feature a Supre Drive. How does that feeling of watching someone ride the Katana compare with, say, seeing the Nicolai that used Supre Drive, after having literally made all the parts for the Katana in your workshop?

It’s quite different. It was sick to see people riding the Nicolai. I remember being in Germany at one point visiting them, and we were on a ride with their race team. So we were four people, all riding bikes with the drivetrain that I invented. That was a really cool moment, actually, because that was the first time that I rode with other people who were also on the Supre Drive. Until that point, it had always been one-off prototypes that I had been developing.

But now, it’s quite different. It’s one thing to develop the drive. But with the Katana frame, the suspension system is quite unique and the materials we use are pretty special. Just from a technology point of view, this frame by itself is pretty neat. So it’s a double whammy of being stoked about people riding the drivetrain plus people riding the frame creation. Like these two creations that they’re experiencing at the same time. It’s definitely lots of fun.

When you first launched the Supre Drive it was on the Nicolai. That was pretty early days for the idea of the Supre Drive. What was that experience like, of jumping from a concept drivetrain to having it on an established brand so quickly?

It was a huge. It was a really interesting learning experience, even just going there and seeing the operation at Nicolai, how they’re building bikes. There’s a whole whack-load of CNC machines that are running, there’s these really skilled welders putting together these frames. So it was really neat just witnessing the factory. And then getting to see the process of them designing the frame, and working with the engineer, was quite interesting. It was a really exciting time, for sure. There were some technical issues with the frames, and some of them were caused by that whole process being a little bit rushed, as I learned, but it was definitely a pretty cool experience.

We did learn something really interesting from working with Nicolai. They actually designed the frame so you could swap out the swing arm and have a conventional derailleur drivetrain, it had UDH mounting. So they did a bit of experimenting, where they did back to back testing. They’d have the same bike with either the Supre Drive or T-Type.

The primary objective of Supre Drive is to make the derailleur far from the ground and strong, durable, tough. But there’s this additional benefit that it reduces the unsprung weights and moves a lot of that weight to the middle of the bike where you want the weight. And also just because of the geometry of how the drive works with the chains, that the chain tends to be more stable. There’s less chain slap. We have a hydraulic damper in the chain tangent that really helps stabilize the chain and make it quiet.

So they found that from the back to back testing with the SRAM T-Type versus the Supre Drive, that the bike’s handling was nicer with the Supre Drive.I wrote down exactly what the engineer said somewhere, but it was more quiet, composed and the overall handling was better. So that was a really neat learning experience. You’re not only getting a derailleur that’s tougher to break, but also getting a bike that’s nicer to ride.

Often there’s so many variables that change. Like, if you try the Katana versus another bike, there’s a lot that’s changed, not just the drivetrain. But there it was actual back-to-back testing with the same bike and different drivetrains.

Yeah, so speaking of the Supre Drive versus a standard derailleur, what was the original reason you wanted to go against what is now… 100 years of tradition in drivetrain design?

Tradition doesn’t faze me at all. I guess that’s something that’s something in my personality that is conducive to inventing but, like, I actively seek to go against social norms like question things.

The main thing was derailleurs breaking, though. Derailleur hangars breaking the, cages getting bent and smashed, just all the issues people have with derailleurs, that was the main motivation. And I’ve been aware of this issue for ages, like back when I was back when I was in high school, I was tinkering with a software called linkage for designing suspension layouts for mountain bikes. At the time, I was actually designing a pinion gearbox, belt driven downhill bike. I was wrenching in bike shops and just doing a lot of downhill riding at a local hill there called Camp Fortune.

But for pedal bikes, the gearbox has a lot of drag. That is not ideal. So I tried to come up with a way where you could have the efficiency of the derailleur drivetrain, but with the reliability of the gearbox. And it took a lot of thinking, but we came up with Supre Drive.

So there’s a few things going on right now, with Gates offering $100,00 for a belt drive World Cup win, WRP in Australia developing their own drivetrain-in-a-can and you guys developing Supre Drive. Does this feel like your part of something that’s some kind of moment in mountain biking? Where there’s room for more different designs? Or are doing your own thing and all this happened to come along?

Yeah, it’s just coincidence. But it is nice that there’s all these different options popping up. And for downhill bikes, the gearbox and the belts make quite a bit of sense. As long as the weight and the drag is not too important for the downhill rider, it’s definitely makes a lot of sense. So I’m super stoked about what’s happening on the downhill side. The Williams Racing Products, that’s a bit out there. That sounds a bit far fetched. But the Pinion gearboxes and the belts is really neat.

I have a belt driven commuter e-bike. It’s a Priority Current. It’s belt driven. That makes it super low maintenance. I can pump the tires and charge the battery and that’s it. So, yeah, I’m really stoked about belts. But for bikes where you pedal or lightweight e bikes where weight matters, and efficiency matters, derailleurs are king.

So, for your first bike, Lal’s gone with a 130mm/150mm trail bike. Was there a reason you wanted to target that mid-travel trail bike market?

Well, it’s 130, but it’s a high pivot. So it handles like it has more travel in the rough stuff and through square edge hits and that sort of thing. So it can be thought of more like a 140/150 or 150/150 in rough terrain. That’s just kind of a middle ground, all mountain category that’s really common. You can take that bike and you can ride some really gnarly stuff and keep up with people on bigger bikes. We can also take that bike and do super long distance, more XC style rides. The bike has a lot of anti-squad and is really efficient. So it’s just a very versatile bike.

It’s also a bike that I want to ride. My preferred style is to have a type of bike that’s like, a little bit shorter travel and not quite as forgiving if you screw up, but then it’s really fun because it’s responsive. So if you push off the bike and you try to, like, pump stuff and job and pop off and stuff, it doesn’t, like, suck your energy away. So part of it is that I’m just creating what I want to ride. Alex as well. I have a co-worker, Alex Ham who’s been with me for about two and a half years with LAL bikes, and he also super keen on the that style of bikes.

Yeah, on that note, there’s three of you now at LAL Bikes. With you designing and building the bike in house, you each have to be able to do a lot of skills. Between steel, carbon fibre, design and layout, suspension design, that’s a lot of hats to wear. How do you three divide up that labour and what’s that experience of doing everything yourselves like?

It’s really cool, having it all in one place. It gives us a lot of creative freedom. When we’re designing the frame, we’re super aware of how the drivetrain works and we can really optimize the frame to work well with the drivetrain. But in terms of division of labor, I’ve been the primary designer. Alex, has helped with designing some parts of the frame and some parts of the drivetrain. Jacob [Burggraf] has also recently helped a bunch with the cartridge. That’s the part that has a spring and the hydraulic damper. In parallel with developing the frame we’ve developed this improved chain tensioner cartridge. But, yeah, it’s been predominantly me doing the design work.

Then Jacob welded the front triangle. He also can run the CNC mill, so he cut the first rocker link. We did that with our CNC Machine that we bought from North Shore Billet.

Alex is our carbon fibre wizard. So he designed the tooling for the molds, which is no small task. He ran the CNC mill for machining the molds. And he designed the layout. It’s quite tricky taking this three dimensional design for a swing-arm and separating it into all these two dimensional pieces that you have to lay down. There’s a lot of pieces and it’s a lot of labour to lay them out. Alex figured all of that out. I like to call him our carbon fiber wizard, because it’s like straight up wizardry.

That sounds like it involves a lot of learning for everyone.

For sure. Most of what we’re doing, we’re learning on the fly. Alex has an interesting background. So Alex, he moved from South Africa to Canada specifically to join Lal Bikes, and he moved with his wife and his dog. When he was in South Africa, he was working for a company making these luxury sailing yachts, and they were made of carbon fiber. So you got a bunch of experience with composites there. He also did a master’s in mechanical engineering, and his masters was on hydrofoil systems for sailing. So he has some composites background, but bikes are quite different. Like a 70 foot hull of a boat is quite different than a swing arm. So it has been a huge learning curve for him, despite his composites background,

You are based on the Sunshine Coast. Is there any advantages or disadvantages to being near, but slightly removed from Squamish, North Van and those industry hubs?

Well, North Van and Squamish are incredibly expensive and they’re super crowded. I was just in Squamish a week ago, and it’s crazy. It was a Tuesday or something like that and there’s so much traffic, and the parking lot at the trailhead was full, and the trails are beat up, and, like, really hard packed. In the back of my mind I’d been considering moving to Squamish, because, you don’t have the ferry and there’s like, more industry there. But when I visited, it refreshed my appreciation for the Sunshine Coast. We have a lot of loam. And it wouldn’t be there for long if there wasn’t the ferry. The ferry reduces the amount of people that visit enough that the trails stay loamy. But it’s also nice being close to the water. So we’re close to Davis Bay, which is like a nice waterfront area on Sunshine Coast. And Alex and I, we often go down there and wing foil.

But, at same time, it’s a 40 minute ferry to West Vancouver. So I can, in a day, go to Vancouver and back and get a lot of stuff done there. That’s quite beneficial with all the bike industry and stuff going on. And also for the bike lane sweepers, that’s helpful. So I get a lot of materials from Vancouver for the bike lane sweeper manufacturing, and we also have them shipped from there. So compared to, say, Vancouver Island, it’s nice being closer to Vancouver.

Speaking of the bike lane sweepers. Lets talk a little bit about that.

Yeah, our sweepers are a trailer pulled by a bike with an electrically powered brush.

So how did you get into building these sweepers?

There’s a cycling advocacy group on the Sunshine Coast called TraC, or Transportation Choices Sunshine Coast. They organize cycling related events, more related to cycling for getting around. One of the things they organize is these events we call active advocacy, where a bunch of volunteers get together with brooms, and just by hand, we sweep a section of bike lanes or shoulders along the highway to basically communicate that there needs to be more maintenance. Because people get a lot of flat tires and crap and along the highway. The company that has the contract for this from the province, the contract is to sweep once a year on most of the highway. There’s one more dense section where it’s three times a year. But you can easily sweep once a month or twice a month.

When I first moved to the Sunshine Coast, I went to a few of these active advocacy events. And I was just thinning, there has to be a better way of doing this than sweeping by hand, like some sort of electrically powered brush. I Googled the idea and there was this guy called Pierre Lermant. He’s a software developer at PayPal, but he lives in California in the Bay Area. He was prototyping the idea of a trailer pulled by a bike that has a brush. So I reached out to him to see if he was interested in collaborating to improve the design.

Right away we started improving the design of the sweeper. He came over to the Sunshine Coast and we built a prototype together in a weekend. That gave us the push-aside style sweeper. We also have a pick-up sweeper, which picks up debris into bins at the back of the sweeper. I was really keen to figure out a way to have both those functions, where you could switch between them depending on where you are. If you’re along a curb, you don’t really want to just push debris to the side. But if you’re more rural, you can just shoot that stuff into the ditch. Or leaves, you can’t pick them all up because it’d fill to fast so you can only really push them aside. So that’s the hybrid sweeper. We’ve sold a bunch of those, about 10 so far, and it’s almost entirely the hybrid sweeper.

That’s the story of the sweeper. The cool thing is that it was that advocacy group on the Sunshine Coast just sweeping by hand that led to it. The alternative for municipalities, even just the compact sweeper trucks specifically for bike lanes are about $300,000 Canadian. Our stuff is a couple orders of magnitude less in cost to purchase and to maintain. So it’s really cost effective and eco-friendly. People are pretty stoked about it when they see it.

Between the two projects, the mountain bike and the sweeper, is there a lot of crossover? Or is just nice to have different projects to work on?

Well, my co worker, Alex, he’s focused on the mountain bike side, but often he commutes by bike. Actually, just last week, he had a flat tire on the way to work, and he borrowed the sweeper to clean to and from work one day. So it’s kind of a funny crossover there. But generally, no, it’s quite distinct.

The manufacturing experience is nice because a lot of the equipment that we use for manufacturing, mountain bike stuff is applicable for the manufacturing sweepers. Also, the experience with managing the manufacturing. There’s about 100 different parts on the sweeper and I have to keep track of how many we have, how many we need, given all the sweeper orders we have. The systems we have in place for keeping track of those manufacturing logistics I learned from the mountain bike side. So there’s, like, knowledge and equipment transfer but separate products

Back to the mountain bike side, you are developing the Katana as a way to show off the Supre Drive. Are you still talking to other brands to try to get Supre Drive onto other bikes?

I think there’s like significant benefits to mountain bikers Super Drive, and so my goal is to have as many of them out in the world as possible, so mountain bikers can have those benefits. What’s the best way to have that? Well, the best way to have that is to have as many drive train companies offering their version of Supre Drive as possible and have as many bike companies offering bikes with Supre Drive as possible. So I’m just super keen to work with anybody and everybody. But yeah, bike companies have been quite kind of risk averse, especially with the current state of the bike industry. So the Katana is a tool for demonstrating the Supre Drive and proving its potential. And then later on we’re hoping bike companies will adopt it.

Is that where the name Katana comes from? A tool to demonstrate the drive?

No, the name actually comes from the derailleur. It has this feature of the carbon swing-arm that wraps around the front of the derailleur as a bit of a derailleur guard. It just reminded us of a sword protecting the derailleur. And the Katana is a Japanese sword.

There is also a cool story for the name Lal Bikes though. Back in the day, in the 1800s, adults would cruise around on effectively kick bikes. Basically adult versions of a run bike. At one point, this guy called Pierre Lallement, a French dude, had the idea of putting a pedal crank on the front wheel. That effectively made it a pedal bicycle. So this guy, Pierre Lallement, invented the pedal bicycle, and I named the company after him.