Is it time for you to end full send?

For some of us, jumping our bikes isn’t that risky an endaeavor; it’s more of a necessity. Without jumping our bikes how is life worth living? The feeling of being in the air is just too dang good and the thought of never getting airborne again is painful. But aging is inevitable. And at some point, do we have to stop learning new tricks or hitting massive jumps? When is that? Derek Hardinge, a lifelong biker shares his thoughts on the thrill, the risks and that inevitable point where the cost of a crash might just outweigh the thrill.

When passion meets age

Derek started mountain biking relatively late, around 2011, in his 40s. He’s 53 now. But his love for riding began years earlier when he was a kid racing a BMX in the 1980s. Fast forward a few decades and Derek found himself back on the jumps, thanks to a new full-suspension mountain bike. “Getting that full suspension bike completely changed everything,” he recalls. “Suddenly, I could hit jumps and try out tricks.”

By age 50, Derek was tackling tricks that many riders half his age would shy away from, including flips and 360s. His motivation? The pure excitement of being airborne. “There’s something about flying through the air that just feels amazing,” he says.

The reality of learning later in life

For many riders, learning new tricks feels natural when you start young. According to Derek, that muscle memory from his BMX days was key. “I didn’t start from scratch,” he admits. “The basics were there, like air awareness, from all those years jumping as a kid.” But despite that background, learning tricks at 50 is pretty unusual. And it wasn’t without its challenges.

“Crashing is inevitable,” he says, acknowledging that while he still has the drive to practice jumps repeatedly, the consequences of each crash are much harsher now. “Our bodies just don’t handle it as well anymore. I broke my collarbone recently, trying a trick on a bigger jump than usual,” he explains. He also broke his tibia at Joyride a couple years back.

Knowing when to draw the line

Derek is clear-eyed about the risks and he’s realistic about when it might be time to ease back. “I’ve had a few injuries over the last few years,” he admits. “It’s made me think that maybe it’s time to pull back a bit.” He still plans to ride and enjoy the thrill, but with a shift in mindset: “I think I need to stop doing the big tricks and keep more contact with the bike—maybe no more big jumps where there’s serious consequence. Maybe keep my hands and feet on the bike.”

Focusing on the fundamentals

One thing Derek finds comforting is that he doesn’t need to quit entirely. Instead, he’s focusing on fundamentals and style over big tricks. “At some point, it’s enough just to have fun with it, maybe a little tabletop here or there. I don’t need to prove anything with flips anymore,” he reflects.

For Derek, biking has become about preserving that joy rather than constantly pushing his limits. “There’s a point where you’re not going to be able to do this,” he acknowledges. “So, when do you stop? That’s the tricky part. I don’t want to give it up, but I know something has to change.”

When injury becomes a warning

Derek’s recent broken collarbone came from what he described as a “simple trick” gone wrong on a larger jump than he was used to. “The bike just got away from me,” he recalls. “I got one hand back on the bars, but the other wasn’t there. As soon as I landed, I went right over.”

The trick was a tuck no-hander. One of his easier moves.

His injury has forced him to reconsider what’s sustainable in the long run. “I’ve got to take care of myself,” he says. “I don’t want to end up in a place where I can’t ride at all because I went too far one too many times.”

The value of community

One element that has helped Derek continue his journey is the community around him. At places like Joyride, where he practices, the environment is welcoming and the younger riders are often eager to offer tips and support. “I wish we had something like that when we were young,” Derek says. “The community is so supportive. Even though I’m old enough to be their dad, they don’t seem to mind.”

He’s found that having people around to help and encourage him has made learning safer and more enjoyable, especially at his age. “I think that’s why I was able to progress with these tricks,” he explains. “And even though I might dial it back, being part of that community will keep me riding for a long time.”

When is it really too late?

Derek’s story challenges the notion that there’s a hard age limit for learning to jump and do tricks. While he agrees that younger riders may have an easier time, he believes anyone can continue to progress as long as they’re willing to put in the time and accept the risks. “As long as you’re willing to practice over and over, you can still learn at any age,” he says.

But he also recognizes the need to stay mindful of limits. “The thing is, as you get older, you’re always riding closer to that edge and crashes can have a bigger impact,” Derek notes. For him, riding will always be part of his life, but the way he rides may change over time.

In the end, Derek’s philosophy is about knowing yourself, respecting your body and finding the balance that lets you keep enjoying the ride. “I’ll never give it up completely,” he says. “But I think I’ll be a little more cautious. The air’s still calling, but maybe just on a smaller jump.”