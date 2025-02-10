Is Red Bull Hardline too hard?

After the weekend’s incredible racing down in Tasmania, one has to wonder; is Hardline too hard? Vali Holl backed out of the race stating, “I wish I’d be a bit more fearless but I guess it takes some time to get the hang of sending it big time.” And Tahnee Seagrave also questioned the wisdom of competing in such a gnarly race. “Ahhh so sad to announce that I will not compete at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania next week. A really tough personal decision to make, and whilst I have had some excellent days and good progress on the new bike, there’s still a fair way to go for me to feel confident, and at one with the bike before taking on an event like Red Bull Hardline. Racing world cups is my number 1 priority and I want to push myself and this bike to the top step.”

Wise words from a couple of the best female riders in the world. The massive drops and jumped throughout the course are beyond anything on the world cup. And for many, 80 foot gap jumps are just not in their repertoire.

If you can expect at least one of the riders to break their back through the course of a week, should the event continue? It’s something to consider. And you have to ask yourself, is the risk worth the reward?

Injured list

Ronan Dunne’s crash was horrendous. As was Edgar Briole’s. And the only woman (other than Gracey Hemstreet) to complete the course, Erice van Leuven crashed in practise the day of the race. She broke her neck, back and wrist. With that many injuries throughout a week of riding, one has to wonder, where is the limit? How big can the jumps get?

The race

That said, the race was hugely entertaining. And for the Canadian riders, it was a clean sweep. Jackson Goldstone made a triumphant return from injury, edging out Asa Vermette to claim the Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2025 title. This marks his second Hardline win after his 2022 victory in Wales. Fellow Canadian Gracey Hemstreet also made history, securing the first-ever women’s title.

A test of skill and nerve

Goldstone delivered an impressive run, finishing in 3:17.096, just 0.233 seconds ahead of Vermette, with Troy Brosnan securing third. After missing 2024 due to injury, Goldstone called his win “one of the biggest moments” of his life.

Vermette, just 18, became the youngest-ever Hardline podium finisher. Bernard Kerr won Mophie Fastest Charger, while Dan Booker was voted BF Goodrich Rider of the Week.

In the women’s race, Hemstreet completed a smooth, confident run in 4:06.465 to claim victory. She was the only woman to finish the course on race day.

Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2025 podium

🥇 Jackson Goldstone (CAN) – 3:17.096

🥈 Asa Vermette (USA) – 3:17.329

🥉 Troy Brosnan (AUS) – 3:19.479

The next Hardline race returns to Machynlleth, Wales, on July 26-27, 2025. That race is in the middle of the world cup tour. Who will be willing to take such massive risks mid-season?