Is the new XT Di2 actually better the new XTR Di2?

Shimano has, for a long time, been known to take the tech and design that makes its high performance groups stand out and bring those functions to more price conscious groups. But, with the release of Deore XT Di2 hot on the heels of the new XTR Di2 (M9200) series, that “trickle down” happened faster than ever before. Riders had to wait nearly a year for the last mechanical XT after the release of M9100 XTR. With Di2, it was just a couple weeks.

We’ve spent months on both groups at this point. The better part of a year on XTR Di2 and four months on XT Di2. There are differences between the two: XTR gets a much flashier finish and some extra titanium bits. But the performance is so close that, once again, the second-tier XT group could be the one to the door to Shimano’s new world of wireless shifting for a much wider range of riders.

We’ll break down the differences in construction and performance to show whether XT or XTR Di2 is the right move for you.

Shimano XT cassette retains the black finish on the largest cogs XTR with 10-51. Photo: Sterling Lorence XTR with 9-45. Photo: Sterling Lorence

Cassette: Deore XT 8200 vs XTR 9200

The release of Di2 arrived with a mix of major and minor changes to Shimano’s cassette options. For the 10-51 wide-range cassette, those changes are subtle. The compact group, though, introduces a brand new 9-tooth cog for a new 9-45 cassette. That brings the compact group to a 500 per cent gearing range, even closer to the 510 per cent of the 10-51 wide-range group. This option exists in both groups, of course, and with similar differences in construction and price. Both, though, use Shimano’s Microspline freehub standard.

XTR sets itself apart here by bringing in a suite of titanium gears to the cassette. Five Ti gears on the 9-45 and Four on the 10-51. Five steel gears are joined by two aluminium gears on the 9-45 and three on the 10-51 cassette. For Deore XT, there is just a single aluminium cog on the compact cassette and two, the largest, on the 10-51.

The liberal use of titanium for XTR cuts weight compared to the steel teeth that make up the bulk of the Deore XT cassette, without sacrificing much in the way of durability. It is a hair shy of 100g difference between the top-end and second-tier cassettes (369g /327g for XTR and 463g/426g for Deore XT). They also add significantly to the cost. XT is $261 while XTR jumps significantly up to $675.

That’s a lot of cash for XTR, especially for a wear item that you will have to replace. But, if you’re looking for every advantage, it’s also a significant amount of unsprung weight to cut from a single part alone. XT wins on price, but XTR does get an edge here on performance.

Shifter and derailleurs: Deore XT M8200 Di2 vs XTR Di2 M9200

While the new 9-45 cassette is a big reveal, if a sleeper one, for Shimano, the most notable change for XT and XTR is at the rear derailleur. Obviously, since it’s Shimano’s first wireless electronic group for any discipline. While the move (back) to Di2 is a huge change from the mechanical shifting that existed before, the differences between XTR and XT derailleurs and shifters are much smaller.

At the derailleur, the XTR gets a carbon fibre plate for the pulley wheel cage versus an aluminium one on XT. That’s pretty much it. At the shifter end, XTR gets an extra “race day” switch to manually limit shifting to a single gear on the fly. You can still do this through the app on either group but, with the switch, you can do it without pulling out your phone. This is really only important for enduro racers who want to be able to mash the shifter mid-race stage and not worry about over shifting.

These changes result in a 63-gram weight difference between XTR and XT (and a $130 difference at the derailleur alone).

As for performance, there’s nothing between them. I’d like to say there’s a theoretical argument than the lighter cage lets XTR shift microscopically faster but, after months riding on both, its just not a perceptible difference. Both derailleurs feature Shimano’s impressive automatic impact recovery, letting the mech snap back into place after absorbing an impact. Both shifters let you adjust the shift-paddles in the same way. Other than the change in finish, you’d be hard-pressed to tell these apart on the trail.

Shimano XTR. Photo: Sterling Lorence Shimano XT The XT chainring is re-modelled to look like XTR, but with a bit more material Chainrings are simpler, and slightly heavier than XTR

Crankset and chainring

Moving to the crankset and chainring, there are more differences in construction. The XTR chainring has quite a bit of material machined out to minimise weight while the XT chainring does not. The bigger difference is in the crankset. XTR offers a lightweight XC version with a lighter axle and narrower 168mm Q-factor. The Trail/enduro offers a bury BB spindle and wider, 176mm stance. XT only comes in the latter trail/enduro spec, but uses a return to Shimano’s cold-forged Hollowforged II tech just like XTR.

Functionally, both trail/enduro versions tested felt the same: durable and solid. Aesthetically, XT is quite understated compared to the bold branding and shiny chainrings of XTR. No, that doesn’t impact performance. But yes, sometimes a bit of bling is more fun.

Image: Sterling Lorence And a very similar Dore XT lever Deore XT brakes upgrades follow the new XTR design, but without the 5-degree upsweep of the top-end lever Five degrees of upsweep: ergonomic changes look small, but can feel big. Photo: Sterling Lorence

Brakes and Levers

Both levels of brakes get the same major overhaul, including the move to Shimano’s new low-viscosity brake fluid and a move away from ceramic pistons. Both also get redesigned brake pads that minimise any rattling or noise coming from the calliper-end of the system. That mean’s both XTR and XT end up with a very similar design, albeit with some different options available at the different levels.

There are a few minor differences. XT callipers use a two-piece construction where XTR callipers are machined from a single piece to maximise stiffness. At the lever end, XTR trail levers get a five-degree upsweep for better ergonomics compared to XT’s standard, flat blade.

Shimano offers an XC lever for XTR along with the main trail lever, and two calliper options (4-piston, 2-piston). For XT, there’s only the new trail lever. But XT gets three calliper options (4-piston, 2-piston post mount, 2-piston flat mount).

Functionally, the five-degree upsweep is the most noticeable difference between the two brake systems. Both levers get the new reservoir and new master-cylinder design and both get an easy to use (but hard to accidentally use) reach adjust roller. But both XT and XTR have a significantly improved feel when you pull the lever. There’s plenty of power without much effort, and very little change even over long descents. From hot summer rides to, now, just above freezing temperatures, both versions have remained consistent in bite point and feel.

So, what does all that mean? XT or XTR?

So, that’s how XT is different than XTR in the new world of Di2. What does that mean on trail? Should you buy XT or XTR Di2 for your next build? Well, that depends.

The two are really close in performance. Where there are differences, beyond the very different finish colours, they are mostly in weight. XTR is lighter (with options for lighter cranks and brakes, too), which will be all some people need to hear. And the allure of shiny parts that say “XTR” on them has an undeniable weight of its own, even if the darker finish on XT also looks quite nice in person.

But in terms of shifting reliably, incredibly fast, and a reliable brake feel? They’re very close to the point of being hard to tell apart. One of the advantages, for consumers, of electronic shifting is that there is very little to differentiate product levels beyond construction and, eventually, durability. So that weight off the XTR cassette and derailleur cage are about all the difference and, to be honest, hard to feel on the bike.

The differences are quite significant, though, when you hit the till at your bike shop. Both are expensive, comparably so with any other electronic group. XTR’s purpose remains what it’s always been: elevating performance to every possible extreme. That comes with a cost. For just the upgrade kit (shifter, derailleur) alone, XTR is only $174 more. That’s because, other than finish, those parts are very similar. Brakes are, coincidentally, also $174 less for XT. If you’re starting fresh and need the complete group, though? The difference is $1,053-1,112 (depending on XC or trail/enduro parts). That is quite a significant number.

XT M8200 gives more riders the chance to experience Shimano’s new Di2 group for a significantly lower price point. It’s still not inexpensive, but it is much less expensive than XTR. Unless you’re only doing the upgrade kit, the absolutely minimal differences in shifting performance make XT the go-to move for all but the most weight-obsessed riders. Usually the release of a “second tier” group like XT wouldn’t follow so closely after such a major new release, from Shimano or any other brand. That makes XT an interesting opportunity to experience the new Di2 tech without the usual wait period.