Is your worthless bike actually worth something?

For those of us who are bike enthusiasts, it’s easy to end up with a garage full of bicycles. N+1 isn’t just a cute expression—it’s a way of life. If you’ve got the space, chances are you’re filling it with bikes. Every bargain on Marketplace or at the local thrift store feels like a deal you just can’t pass up. But the big question is: are any of these bikes actually worth something?

The folks over at Gremlin’s Bicycle Emporium seem to think so. Based in London, Ontario, this eclectic bike shop specializes in both new and vintage bicycles. We chatted with Mason, their media specialist, to get his take on finding hidden gems in what may seem like a pile of worthless old bikes.

Is your old, crappy bike worth anything?

If you’re not sure what to look for, it can be tricky to gauge whether an old bike is valuable. According to Mason, the first thing you want to check is the bike’s rideability. “Making sure none of the parts are seized is one of the first steps in checking if the bike is worth scooping up,” he says. A seized bottom bracket or rusted components can dramatically lower its value, even if the bike is from a reputable brand.

What brands should you look for?

When it comes to vintage bikes, it’s less about the brand and more about the quality of the build. Mason notes there were numerous companies that sold decent mountain bikes back in the day. “Look for quality framesets, tubing and componentry,” he advises. While some collectible brands can fetch a high resale price, the appeal is highly subjective. One bike brand might resonate with you more than others, and that personal connection often influences which bikes become collectible. Names like Merlin, Moot and Rock Lobster are coveted names but unless you’re really lucky, you’ll pay a higher price for them.

What bike parts are worth the most?

Similar to today’s market, older bikes came with different tiers of parts. Groupsets like XT or XC Pro indicate higher-end models and parts from smaller, high-performance manufacturers can add serious value. “The high-end stuff was made in much smaller quantities than the low-end production parts,” Mason explains. Syncros, Raceface, Chris King are brands to look for. Bullseye hubs are coveted and Brooks saddles are also valuable.

Finding hidden gems

Gremlin’s Bicycle Emporium has seen its share of hidden gems. Mason recalls one recent discovery: “We walked into a local bicycle co-op where 40 of the bikes were junk, but there was one diamond in the rough—a Dekerf Team frameset with fork, Raceface forged cranks, and Raceface stem and post, all at an amazing price.” Stories like these keep collectors motivated to keep searching.

Sorry, how much?

The value of a vintage mountain bike can be staggering. “The sky is the limit,” Mason says. “There are early Cooks Bros bikes that go for well over $100k.” While those cases are rare, a well-preserved bike with quality parts can still fetch a respectable price in today’s collector market.

What to look for

So, what exactly makes a bike valuable? Mason advises looking for quality tubes, higher-end groupsets, or specific parts on the bike. These features often indicate a higher-end model. However, he also warns that appearances can be deceiving: “Someone could’ve put really nice parts on a junker in their garage in 1986. It’s a master’s craft picking out the good ones.”

The vintage mountain bike collecting scene

Collectors can be found in most cities worldwide, all searching for rare and unique models. Mason suggests checking out events like The Vintage Mountain Bike Show, which Gremlin’s puts on in collaboration with Boneshaker MTB. Events like these offer a great opportunity to connect with fellow collectors and learn more about the community.

Where to sell

If you’ve managed to find a valuable vintage bike, the next step is figuring out where to sell it. Mason recommends joining forums where collectors congregate or seeking out specialty shops like Gremlin’s. These are often the best places to get a fair price for your bike. Collectors are always on the lookout for rare finds and will likely offer a better deal than a general marketplace.

In conclusion, while your old bike might seem like junk, it could hold hidden value. With a bit of knowledge and the right eye for quality, you could uncover a gem in your collection—or at your next garage sale stop. “It’s always good to avoid condemning a rideable bike to the landfill,” adds Mason. “Something that we try to do everyday. That old mountain bike might just need some elbow grease to get it back on the trails.”