Isabella Holmgren 10th at Albstadt UCI Junior Series XCO
Paillé leads Canadian junior men's results in GermanyPhoto by: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
Albstadt was a busy place over the weekend. On top of all the World Cup racing, the German town hosted a UCI Junior Series event at the same time.
Isabella Holmgren (Stimulus-Orbea) led the Canadian juniors with an impressive 10th place finish in the junior women’s XCO event. That follows a series of top results at U.S. UCI races in Arkansas. Marin Lowe, Holmgren’s teammate, chased close behind in 17th. The two top-20 results are strong finishes for the first-year juniors racing in Europe.
Marie-Fay St.-Onge also started the race in Albstadt, but withdrew partway through the event.
Junior men
On the junior men’s side, Zorak Paillé (PG Racing) was the top Canadian finisher in 31st. Paillé also had strong results in Arkansas, which he backed up in the massive European junior race.
Ian Ackert (Stimulus-Orbea) was the only other Canadian in the junior men’s race. In his first European mountain bike event, Ackert worked through the huge 144-rider field to finish 45th.
UCI Junior Series racing continues to shadow the World Cup XCO events as both head to Nove Mesto, Czech Republic this weekend.
Results: Albstadt UCI Junior Series XCO – Albstadt, Germany
Junior Men
|
1 Gustav PEDERSEN
|18
|DEN
|1:02:14
|90.00
|
2 Jan CHRISTEN
|18
|SUI
|1:02:58
|70.00
|
3 Paul SCHEHL
|18
|GER
|1:03:22
|60.00
|
4 Nathan CORNILLON
|18
|FRA
|1:03:22
|50.00
|
5 Paul MAGNIER
|18
|FRA
|1:03:54
|40.00
|
31 Zorak PAILLE
|18
|CAN
|1:07:13
|
45 Ian ACKERT
|17
|CAN
|1:08:56
Junior Women
|
1 Monique HALTER
|18
|SUI
|0:56:38
|90.00
|
2 Anina HUTTER
|17
|SUI
|0:58:01
|70.00
|
3 Natalia GRZEGORZEWSKA
|17
|POL
|0:58:22
|60.00
|
4 Antonia WEEGER
|18
|GER
|0:58:34
|50.00
|
5 Simona SPĚŠNÁ
|18
|CZE
|0:58:52
|40.00
|
6 Mariia SUKHOPALOVA
|18
|UKR
|0:59:04
|35.00
|
7 Carla HAHN
|17
|GER
|0:59:20
|30.00
|
8 Eliška HANÁKOVÁ
|17
|CZE
|0:59:35
|27.00
|
9 Katrin EMBACHER
|17
|AUT
|1:00:06
|24.00
|
10 Isabella HOLMGREN
|17
|CAN
|1:00:10
|22.00
|
17 Marin LOWE
|17
|CAN
|1:02:17
|9.00