Isabella Holmgren 10th at Albstadt UCI Junior Series XCO

Paillé leads Canadian junior men's results in Germany

Photo by: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
May 9, 2022
Albstadt was a busy place over the weekend. On top of all the World Cup racing, the German town hosted a UCI Junior Series event at the same time.

Isabella Holmgren (Stimulus-Orbea) led the Canadian juniors with an impressive 10th place finish in the junior women’s XCO event. That follows a series of top results at U.S. UCI races in Arkansas. Marin Lowe, Holmgren’s teammate, chased close behind in 17th. The two top-20 results are strong finishes for the first-year juniors racing in Europe.

Marie-Fay St.-Onge also started the race in Albstadt, but withdrew partway through the event.

Junior men

On the junior men’s side, Zorak Paillé (PG Racing) was the top Canadian finisher in 31st. Paillé also had strong results in Arkansas, which he backed up in the massive European junior race.

Ian Ackert (Stimulus-Orbea) was the only other Canadian in the junior men’s race. In his first European mountain bike event, Ackert worked through the huge 144-rider field to finish 45th.

UCI Junior Series racing continues to shadow the World Cup XCO events as both head to Nove Mesto, Czech Republic this weekend.

Results: Albstadt UCI Junior Series XCO – Albstadt, Germany

Junior Men

1 Gustav PEDERSEN
 18 DEN 1:02:14 90.00
2 Jan CHRISTEN
 18 SUI 1:02:58 70.00
3 Paul SCHEHL
 18 GER 1:03:22 60.00
4 Nathan CORNILLON
 18 FRA 1:03:22 50.00
5 Paul MAGNIER
 18 FRA 1:03:54 40.00
31 Zorak PAILLE
 18 CAN 1:07:13
45 Ian ACKERT
 17 CAN 1:08:56

Junior Women

1 Monique HALTER
 18 SUI 0:56:38 90.00
2 Anina HUTTER
 17 SUI 0:58:01 70.00
3 Natalia GRZEGORZEWSKA
 17 POL 0:58:22 60.00
4 Antonia WEEGER
 18 GER 0:58:34 50.00
5 Simona SPĚŠNÁ
 18 CZE 0:58:52 40.00
6 Mariia SUKHOPALOVA
 18 UKR 0:59:04 35.00
7 Carla HAHN
 17 GER 0:59:20 30.00
8 Eliška HANÁKOVÁ
 17 CZE 0:59:35 27.00
9 Katrin EMBACHER
 17 AUT 1:00:06 24.00
10 Isabella HOLMGREN
 17 CAN 1:00:10 22.00
17 Marin LOWE
 17 CAN 1:02:17 9.00