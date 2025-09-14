Isabella Holmgren completes double gold run at U23 world championships

Canada’s Isabella Holmgren capped off a stunning week at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Switzerland, adding the U23 women’s XCO title to the short track (XCC) gold medal she won just days earlier.

Holmgren powered through the 1:17:24 race with a commanding performance, crossing the line more than two minutes ahead of American Vida Lopez de San Roman. Italy’s Valentina Corvi took third place.

The win makes it back-to-back world titles for the U23 rider, who is quickly emerging as one of Canada’s brightest cycling stars.

A dream week

After her short track victory, Holmgren came into the XCO race with confidence. And it showed. From the opening lap, she rode with a mix of power and precision that no one could match.

Strong day for Canada

Holmgren’s sister Ava finished seventh, while Ella MacPhee and Marin Lowe also cracked the top 20, making it a strong showing for the Canadian squad.

With her second gold medal in a week, Isabella Holmgren now holds both U23 world titles heading into the final stretch of the 2025 season.

U23 women’s XCO world championships — top 20

1. CAN — HOLMGREN Isabella — 1:17:24 — +0:00

2. USA — LOPEZ de SAN ROMAN Vida — 1:19:40 — +2:16

3. ITA — CORVI Valentina — 1:20:44 — +3:20

4. SUI — HUTTER Anina — 1:21:37 — +4:13

5. SUI — BENOIT Elina — 1:21:40 — +4:16

6. SUI — HUBER Lea — 1:22:22 — +4:58

7. CAN — HOLMGREN Ava — 1:22:34 — +5:10

8. SUI — HALTER Monique — 1:22:57 — +5:33

9. GBR — MACLEAN-HOWELL Ella — 1:23:27 — +6:03

10. GER — van THIEL Sina — 1:23:32 — +6:08

11. SUI — SOLER Chiara — 1:23:32 — +6:08

12. BRA — SALVINI MORGEN Giuliana — 1:23:40 — +6:16

13. POL — GRZEGORZEWSKA Natalia — 1:23:56 — +6:32

14. ESP — CANO ESPINOSA Marta — 1:24:18 — +6:54

15. CAN — MACPHEE Ella — 1:24:36 — +7:12

16. SUI — SCHIBLER Fiona — 1:24:58 — +7:34

17. NOR — LAFORCE Oda — 1:25:13 — +7:49

18. SUI — LIEHNER Lara — 1:25:20 — +7:56

19. CAN — LOWE Marin — 1:25:27 — +8:03

20. ITA — CORTINOVIS Sara — 1:25:42 — +8:18