Isabella Holmgren dominates home course at Mont-Sainte-Anne

Under a beautiful clear blue sky and perfect conditions, Isabella Holmgren powered to victory in the under 23 women’s cross country Olympic (XCO) race at Mont Sainte Anne on Sunday morning. The Oro Medonte, Ont. rider wasted no time showing her intent, taking the lead early and never letting it go.

Racing in front of family, friends and a sleepy, but loud Canadian crowd, the world champion in the rainbow jersey delivered a confident performance that reflected her entire season. Composed, fast and consistent.

From the gun to the finish

The race unfolded quickly on Mont Sainte Anne’s demanding circuit, known for its tough climbs and technical descents. Holmgren opened a small gap on the third lap and gradually extended it. Attacking on the steeper sections and holding on through the roots and rocks that define the course.

Even as international challengers tried to close the gap, the multi-discipline racer held firm, maintaining control through every corner. Her clean, efficient riding made the difference, and by the final lap, the outcome was never in doubt.

She definitely white-knuckled the bars on the rocky section where she crashed last year.

Holmgren crossed the line greeted by cheers and Canadian flags waving along the fence line.

A season to remember

This win caps off a remarkable stretch for Holmgren, who has balanced road and mountain bike racing at the highest level all season.

After the race she said she’ll continue to switch between road and mountain bikes, but may drop the cyclocross part of her multi-disciplinary career.

Her ability to move seamlessly between disciplines has become a hallmark of her young career and a reminder that Canada’s next generation of talent is already competing with the world’s best.

With this victory, Holmgren closes her 2025 season on top, once again proving that home soil brings out her best.