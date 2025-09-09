Isabella Holmgren dominates U23 XCC worlds: Drops the hammer on short track in Zermatt

Isabella Holmgren didn’t wait for a breakaway. She created one.

On a damp overacast day in Zermatt, Switzerland, the 19-year-old Canadian took control of the U23 women’s short track (XCC) World Championships from the opening lap and never looked back.

“Because of all the riot… I found that I just like being in front and controlling the pace,” she said post-race. “And I just kept doing that.”

Holmgren’s strategy was simple and devastatingly effective. She stretched the field lap after lap until she crossed the line solo in 19 minutes and 52 seconds—20 seconds clear of Germany’s Carla Hahn and 26 ahead of South Africa’s Tyler Jacobs.

Top 20 – U23 Women XCC World Championships

Isabella HOLMGREN (CAN) – 19:52 Carla HAHN (GER) – +0:20 Tyler JACOBS (RSA) – +0:26 Oda LAFORCE (NOR) – +0:30 Katharina SADNIK (AUT) – +0:31 Ella MACPHEE (CAN) – +0:36 Ella MACLEAN‑HOWELL (GBR) – +0:40 Lea HUBER (SUI) – +0:42 Ava HOLMGREN (CAN) – +0:43 Lisa Kristine JORDE (NOR) – +0:44 Marta CANO ESPINOSA (ESP) – +0:47 Bailey CIOPPA (USA) – +0:47 Elina BENOIT (SUI) – +0:47 Giuliana SALVINI MORGEN (BRA) – +0:50 Marin LOWE (CAN) – +0:50 Vida LOPEZ de SAN ROMAN (USA) – +0:52 Anina HUTTER (SUI) – +0:53 Makena KELLERMAN (USA) – +0:53 Maria Carolina FLORES GARCIA (MEX) – +0:54 Monique HALTER (SUI) – +0:58

It was a banner day for Canada with three riders in the top 10: Holmgren, Ella MacPhee and Ava Holmgren, Isabella’s twin sister.

Isabella Holmgren already owns multiple rainbow jerseys, including the 2023 junior XCO title and both U23 XCO and XCC wins in 2024. This year’s short track victory shows she’s not slowing down.

From the first pedal stroke, she controlled the narrative, turned it into a performance and finished it with authority.