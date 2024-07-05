Isabella Holmgren strikes again in Les Gets short track World Cup

Rising Canadian star Isabella Holmgren landed another World Cup win on Friday. The Lidl-Trek racer stormed to victory in the under-23 women’s short track cross country race ahead of a German duo of Kiro Bohm and Sina van Thiel.

It’s another in a string of wins since Holmgren made her stunning under-23 debut earlier this season in Nove Mesto.

Emilly Johnston (Trek Future Racing) finished eighth and Ella MacPhee (Pivot Cycles-OTE) 14th for Canada in the same race.

On the men’s side, Owen Clark led the Canadians in 9th. Noah Ramsay was close behind in 12th. Cole Punchard was 18th and Zorak Paillé 33rd in the short, punchy 20-minute prelude to the full-distance XCO.