Island Cup series returns with full XC and Enduro calendar

After taking most of the last two years off, for reasons that we all are quite familiar with, Island Cup racing is back in a big way for 2022. The Vancouver Island-based series returns with a full 14-event calendar of cross country and enduro racing.

There will be two Island Cup series. One for the enduro racer and a separate points series for the cross country racers. Along with classic Vancouver Island venues, there are a few new locations mixed into the long-running series.

Island Cup Enduro

After squeezing in two sold-out races in the fall of 2021, Island Cup enduro is back with a full calendar of seven races for 2022. The season starts and ends in the Cowichan Valley. The fast, flowing trails of Mt. Tzouhalem ease riders into the season on April 24. In October, the notoriously steep Mr. Prevost trails, recently adopted by the CTSS, will provide a fittingly tough finale.

Enduro racers will have new race categories for 2022. There’s also a new no-touch chip timing system from Spruce Timing to make racing and timing easier.

Island Cup Enduro events will be capped at 200-250 racers, depending on the venue. Both 2021 races sold out well before race day, so don’t wait to register if you’re interested.

Island Cup XC

Cross country racing is back on the Island Cup calendar for the first time since the 2019 season wrapped up. The early-season spree of events starts Mart 27 at the Hammerfest trails in Errington, B.C. A busy seven-stop series charges through April before wrapping up on May 22 in Victoria, B.C.

Along the way, TAWS Bike Garage brings Island Cup to the Sunshine Coast for the first time. The Powell River event will be within riding distance of the BC Ferries terminal and have an adjusted race day schedule to match the added travel time.

For race day info and registration, check out the Island Cup website.

2022 Island Cup XC

March 27 – Hammerfest (Errington)

April 3 – Victoria

April 17 – Cobble Hill

April 24 – Powell River

April 30 – Dumont (Nanaimo)

May 15 – Cumberland

May 22 – Victoria (FINALS)

2022 Island Cup Enduro

April 24 – Mt. Tzouhalem (Duncan)

May 1 – Hammerfest (Errington)

June 18 – Hornby Island

July 3 – Jordie Lunn Bike Park (Langford)

July 17 – Powell River

Aug. 14 – Mt. Washington

Oct. 2 – Prevost (Duncan)