“It was so much more fun to race at the front:” Jenn Jackson on podiums, progress and punching through the pack

The Canadian flag was a prominent feature in Araxa, Brazil, and Jenn Jackson was one of the big reasons why. She kicked off the 2025 WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series with two career-best performances, grabbing fourth in the Araxá XCO and coming heartbreakingly close to a short track podium. We caught up with Jackson after her breakout ride to talk about confidence, coaching and how much fun it is to feel fast.

These are your best-ever world cup results, right?

Yep, these results are all going straight to the top of my CV! Previously my best XCO was 12th in MSA 2023 and last year I had a couple XCC top tens in Brazil last year as well.

Why do you think you did so well?

I think there’s a number of things; the Orbea team has been so much better for me, the bike fits and works really well for me. It’s also the second year with my coach, Jared. Last season we already saw some significant improvements and more potential, so this year we’ve been able to consolidate and continue building. And the closest to home I think is that Mckay and I have really just stuck in to working together every day to be better at this and I owe so much to him for supporting me every day in training and in believing in me to be better.

How did you feel going into Araxá?

After glimpsing the top five here last year in Araxa, I knew the track suited me fairly well. It’s high speed, lots of momentum, much like the pre-season races we do at the U.S. Cup. So after doing those races in California and Arkansas I was rebuilding some self-confidence after a really bumpy February of illness. I was feeling competitive racing with Kate, Savilia and Kelsey. Those races and results really helped, because I knew they all performed well in Brazil last year, so were valid comparisons for the top ten level.

Let’s talk about the new team—what’s it like racing with Orbea?

It’s been an incredibly refreshing start with Orbea. I really struggled for the bulk of last season with my mental and emotional well-being in the team last year, which was really unexpected and unfortunate. I feel really lucky now to be in a program that lets us be our own people. Overall the Spanish vibe is very relaxed and happy. We missed having Bec at the first world cups, but Simon and Pierre are such nice, easy company. We all come from different countries and previous teams, so it’s cool how many friends we collectively end up waving and chatting with around the pits.

And the new bike?

I think the Oiz has been the best first-ride experience I’ve ever had. The geometry and fit of the bike makes sense, was easy to setup and get up to speed on. I also got an ebike, which I wasn’t expecting or didn’t think I needed… but it’s so much fun and I love how I can incorporate it into any shorter “extra” rides I have in the week to have more productive easy days on the bike working on skills and spinning the legs.

Any standout gear so far?

The new helmet from Fizik I quite like, it’s a clean design and looks good in my opinion! Top would probably be the new fork from Fox. I’ve already said a lot about it, but am continuously impressed by how well XC suspension is built and works compared to even three years ago.

What’s it like racing in a pack of absolute legends?

I have so much respect for everyone out here, the accolades amongst the top riders are incredible, but I think one of the differences I had mentally this year was not holding anyone absolutely above me as a competitor. And I think that’s a bit easier to do at the first races of the year because there isn’t an established pecking order, there isn’t a ranking yet, only indicators from the rolling 365 UCI list and results from pre-season competitions. It’s a fresh start and I think having it in South America also makes it a very level playing field because everyone has to travel and is away from home (minus a few Brazilians).

You led a lap in the second XCC. What was that like?

The dream was to win, so I fell a bit short, but the goal was to execute the race plan and be on the front row, which I did. I really studied the race from the week before and knew the race could split in the last 1.5 laps, but unfortunately my attack wasn’t enough to completely distance the others. When Evie brought it back with Jenny they didn’t want to commit like the top three did last week to stay away from the bunch.

It was real fun, I felt like I had so many matches in my legs to burn. In the end it wasn’t enough, but it definitely gave me the spark and desire to try and figure out how to be on the podium of one of these.

The broadcast didn’t show it, but pictures showed you on the podium with your fourth place finish. Have you been fined for that yet?

No, we were offered a compromise to have a top five photo opportunity after the official podium broadcast ended. So I wasn’t fined, it was arranged. We did have an athlete group chat discussing if we should accept the off-air top five photo op, or if taking a “bad deal” compromise was a poor choice. Personally, I agree that it’s a bad compromise from WB, but I also would not walk away from the opportunity to enjoy my top five podium performance and have the images for myself, my team and sponsors to share.

What’s going on with the five-rider podium fight?

We are working on a formal riders union to have better discussions with the WB to handle these types of issues and decisions. Currently we have two UCI athlete representatives, who have been bridging the communications with WB as well, but need a better working group specific to engaging with WB.

Do good results add pressure—or fuel the fire?

At the moment, no. But when I show up in Nove Mesto I might feel differently. If anything right now I’m really excited; it was so much more fun to race at the front. I think I’ve always enjoyed domestic racing because I get to be a more active participant than a passenger, or pack fodder. But the allure of finding success and seeing breakthroughs at the world cup kept bringing me back even when the results weren’t the most shiny. I know it won’t always be personal records and podiums, but I know a bit better now what I need to do to find good form and have good race execution to hopefully stay more towards the single digit results.

What’s next?

I’ll spend the upcoming week visiting my parents in Horseshoe Valley and then go to Costa Rica with the national team for the PanAm continental championship. Afterwards I’ll go home for a few weeks for a block of training before heading to Europe for the next world cups.