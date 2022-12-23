Jack Menzies turns breakout year into contract with Polygon Factory Racing

After a breakout Enduro World Series season, Squamish’s Jack Menzies is headed into the 2023 Enduro World Cup (EDR) with a new team.

Menzies made waves in the pro men’s EWS field this year while racing with the small-but-mighty We Are One team. He landed two top-10 results in the pro men’s field in North America, at Whistler and Burke EWS‘. He also finished 11th at the Petzen-Jamnica round in Austria and Slovenia. Add in a few top stage results and it was a huge step up for Menzies.

Off the back of those impressive results, Menzies is headed to the Polygon Factory Racing squad. The Canadian will add strength to the Polygon team as it heads into its second year of pro enduro racing (now Enduro World Cup). For Menzies, it will mean more support at the overseas EDR events. Which, this year, is all of them.

Before announcing his new team, Menzies thanked We Are One for the time he spent with the B.C. based team on its B.C.-made bike and wheels.

Here’s the announcement from Polygon Factory Racing: