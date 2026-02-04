Jack Moir shows the absolute mayhem of Hardline Maydena

Well the first full day on bikes at Red Bull Hardline Maydena is all wrapped up. And it looked wild. Some new features, some absolutely massive returning features, and a good amount of heckling from the media on site made for some exciting riding.

Few can capture the mayhem of a practice or race day better than Jack Moir. His side-project Moi Moi TV, which might be his main gig now that he’s retired from racing, gets deep into the mayhem in Maydena. Schralps, sends and sketchy moments – over half an hour of them just from day one, give some insight into the Hardline course beyond the official coverage.

Find a seat, hold on, and dig into Red Bull Hardline 2026.

Red Bull Hardline First Hits – Moi Moi TV

And, just for good measure, here’s another angle on that mega schralp. This one from Red Bull TV, which will be broadcasting the race, live and for free, come the weekend.