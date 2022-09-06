Watch: Jackson Goldsone crashes in final corner of Val di Sole World Cup

Jackson Goldstone had a phenomenal final season as a junior, but an unfortunate final World Cup race over the weekend in Val di Sole, Italy.

On the positive side: Goldstone had already clinched the junior men’s downhill World Cup title going into the final race weekend in Italy.

On the less-positive side: the Canadian was flying in his final run when, on the final corner before the finish line, he washed out and crashed.

Goldstone picked up his bike and rolled, holding onto the stub of a broken handlebar with his brake lever hanging on by the cables, the final metres to the finish line. Not exactly the high-note he wanted to end his junior World Cup career on.

You can watch Goldstone’s full run – including the crash – in his GoPro footage from Val di Sole below.

GoPro: Jackson Goldstone’s Val di Sole World Cup run

If Goldstone can take any consolation away from the crash, beyond the World Cup title, it is that he is in good company. He went down on the same corner that infamously ended the iconic Sam Hill’s world championships run way back in 2008. The flat-corner-crash is still talked about to this day. We think it is quite likely Jackson Goldstone will be talked about for years to come, too.

Sam Hill 2008 world championships crash – Val di Sole, Italy

It was a rough weekend for all the Syndicate lads. While Nina Hoffmann cruised to second place behind Myriam Nicole, the guys had less luck. Goldstone crashed. Greg Minnaar went down hard in practice, breaking three vertibrea and ending his season. Laurie Greenland rolled into Italy with a broken foot. In his final race run, he added a broken hand after crashing. The British rider finished his run, but will be off the bike for a bit before starting training for 2023.