Jackson Goldstone is back

After Goldstone’s injury in Tasmania at Hardline he spent eight months recovering. Last weekend saw the young phenom back between the tape at the OneUp DH SORCA race in Squamish. After being postponed for a week due to inclement weather, the track was still soggy. But that didn’t dampen spirits at all. The race took place on a freshly revamped DH track on Diamond Head amidst sloppy, wet and rainy conditions.

Goldstone took the win in the men’s open category. Junior Canadian UCI downhill racer Dane Jewett follwed him in second place and American Aidan Pate took third. Goldstone won by 16 seconds. XCM Canadian champion Sean Fincham placed a respectable 16th in the open category against some seroiusly skilled DH riders from around the world.

In the women’s open it was New Zealand’s Emily wright that took first place followed by Canadians Andreane Lanthier Nadeau and Maya Langdale. Canadian UCI XC rider Emilly Johnston took fourth place.