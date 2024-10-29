Jackson Goldstone is back
After a torn ACL and MCL, Goldstone returns to where he belongs; between the tape and on top of the podium
After Goldstone’s injury in Tasmania at Hardline he spent eight months recovering. Last weekend saw the young phenom back between the tape at the OneUp DH SORCA race in Squamish. After being postponed for a week due to inclement weather, the track was still soggy. But that didn’t dampen spirits at all. The race took place on a freshly revamped DH track on Diamond Head amidst sloppy, wet and rainy conditions.
Goldstone took the win in the men’s open category. Junior Canadian UCI downhill racer Dane Jewett follwed him in second place and American Aidan Pate took third. Goldstone won by 16 seconds. XCM Canadian champion Sean Fincham placed a respectable 16th in the open category against some seroiusly skilled DH riders from around the world.
In the women’s open it was New Zealand’s Emily wright that took first place followed by Canadians Andreane Lanthier Nadeau and Maya Langdale. Canadian UCI XC rider Emilly Johnston took fourth place.
Of course you’d expect Goldstone to win what is essentially a local race and true to his reputation he did exactly that. We’re just stoked he’s winning races and is back between the tape. We can’t wait to see what he’s got in store for the 2025 season of UCI. Whoop!
The race looked seriously fun event and congratulations to the organizers and volunteers on a weekend that gave us a serious sense of FOMO. For full results, surf on over here.