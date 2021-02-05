Jackson Goldstone joins Miranda Factory Racing

In one of the more unexpected moves of the 2020-2021 transfer season, young Squamish phenom Jackson Goldstone is joining Miranda Factory Racing.

The move comes as Goldstone is preparing to start his first season on the World Cup circuit. Though it will be his first junior year, the young Canadian already has a remarkable career. It started with video projects, over 10 years ago. Since then, Goldstone has appeared at the Fest Series and Audi Nine Knights, as well as Crankworx World Tour events.

Up until 2021, Goldstone has ridden with Trek. That changes as the 16-year-old prepares to shift from freeride to full World Cup downhill racing. He’ll race his first junior downhill races with the Portuguese team when the series starts on April 24 in Maribor, Slovenia.

