Jackson Goldstone leads first hits on the biggest hits at Red Bull Hardline Maydena

Jackson Goldstone is back at Red Bull Hardline, an event that’s had uh, extremely mixed results for the Canadian. One year, it destroyed his knee and took him out for most of his first elite season. Last year, it kick-started his comeback with a big win.

Looking at his first runs, 2024 must be pretty far in the rear-view for the Canadian world champion. Goldstone is absolutely sending the massive lower jumps in Maydena already. Not just speed-checking and clearing, but finessing the staggeringly large jumps with his trademark whips and style.

The bottom section of Hardline Maydena is bigger than last year. But it’s the top section that is completely re-worked for this edition. Gone is the section that took Goldstone out, replaced by more speed and more jumps.

Those course changes should make it an interesting week on the bike.

Speaking of bikes, here’s Goldie talking about his.