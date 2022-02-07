Jackson Goldstone hits Lousã for his first Syndicate team camp

Jakckson Goldstone, Canada’s junior downhill world champion is settling in with his new teammates in style. The Syndicate headed to Lousã, Portugal, the team’s usual suspension testing tracks with the crew from Fox.

Lousã is also home to a World Cup race in recent years. While the 2022 season passes over Portugal, the tracks are so good it’s likely they’ll be back on the calendar soon.

Watch at the Canadian junior and U.K. phenom Laurie Greenland trade leads in Lousã.

The Syndicate: Jackson Goldstone and Laurie Greenland Rip Down Lousã

What’s The Syndicate saying about it’s two new signings?

The first time all the puzzle pieces have come together for team camp, and what a better way to get the bonding underway than laps of a dry and dusty Lousã.