Jackson Goldstone opens 2022 with a World Cup win in Lourdes

After a stunning debut season, Canada’s Jackson Goldstone is picking up right where he left off. The junior men’s world champion opened his 2022 season with a World Cup win in Lourdes, France on Sunday.

Junior Men: Goldstone stays #1

Goldstone appeared to ride a smart race, only turning the timing board green at the third of four intermediate split times. By the finish, The Syndicate’s young Canadian had a massive 2.8-second advantage.

Jackson Goldstone takes his first win of 2022, opening a path to repeating his World Cup / world championships double from 2021.

In second, Remy Meier-Smith (Propain Factory Racing). Jordan Williams (Madison Saracen) takes third.

Rossland, B.C.’s Bodhi Kuhn is the next fastest Canadian. Appearing in his first-ever World Cup race, Kuhn placed an impressive eighth. Tegan Cruz (RockShox Trek), also in his first World Cup, placed 10th.

Tristian Lemire (Commencal-Muc Off) was posting good splits through part of the race, only to drop off toward the finish. Still, a strong return to racing for the young Quebec rider who is still bouncing back from injury

Junior Results: DH World Cup #1 – Lourdes France

Junior Men