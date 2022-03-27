Jackson Goldstone opens 2022 with a World Cup win in Lourdes
Canada's junior world champion isn't slowing down
After a stunning debut season, Canada’s Jackson Goldstone is picking up right where he left off. The junior men’s world champion opened his 2022 season with a World Cup win in Lourdes, France on Sunday.
Junior Men: Goldstone stays #1
Goldstone appeared to ride a smart race, only turning the timing board green at the third of four intermediate split times. By the finish, The Syndicate’s young Canadian had a massive 2.8-second advantage.
Jackson Goldstone takes his first win of 2022, opening a path to repeating his World Cup / world championships double from 2021.
In second, Remy Meier-Smith (Propain Factory Racing). Jordan Williams (Madison Saracen) takes third.
Rossland, B.C.’s Bodhi Kuhn is the next fastest Canadian. Appearing in his first-ever World Cup race, Kuhn placed an impressive eighth. Tegan Cruz (RockShox Trek), also in his first World Cup, placed 10th.
Tristian Lemire (Commencal-Muc Off) was posting good splits through part of the race, only to drop off toward the finish. Still, a strong return to racing for the young Quebec rider who is still bouncing back from injury
Junior Results: DH World Cup #1 – Lourdes France
Junior Men
|1.
|GOLDSTONE Jackson
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|2:52.584
|2.
|MEIER-SMITH Remy
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING
|2:55.388
+2.804
|3.
|WILLIAMS Jordan
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|2:56.028
+3.444
|4.
|STEVENS-MCNAB Lachlan
UNION
|2:57.961
+5.377
|5.
|KIEFER Henri
CANYON COLLECTIVE PIRELLI
|2:58.828
+6.244
|6.
|MEEK Toby
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|3:01.412
+8.828
|7.
|PINKERTON Kenneth
GT FACTORY RACING
|3:01.696
+9.112
|8.
|KUHN Bodhi
|3:02.558
+9.974
|9.
|PIERCY Jack
COMMENCAL LES ORRES
|3:02.782
+10.198
|10.
|CRUZ Tegan
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM
|3:04.779
+12.195
|11.
|CAPPELLO Davide
ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM
|3:04.938
+12.354
|12.
|BECK Cameron
YD RACING
|3:05.168
+12.584
|13.
|VIARDOT Kimi
|3:05.711
+13.127
|14.
|KLAASSEN Ike
|3:06.652
+14.068
|15.
|ABELLA Léo
COMMENCAL VEE
|3:08.904
+16.320
|16.
|BERGEL Gabin
|3:08.968
+16.384
|17.
|PLATT Dom
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
|3:08.995
+16.411
|18.
|MCELYEA Colin
EVOLVE RACING
|3:09.318
+16.734
|19.
|BRODIE William
|3:11.145
+18.561
|20.
|PONTVIANNE Nathan
|3:11.349
+18.765
|21.
|FRANCOZ Alix
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|3:12.576
+19.992
|22.
|LEMIRE Tristan
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:21.561
+28.977
|23.
|MARINI Hugo
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:22.368
+29.784
|24.
|MARTIN Loïc
|4:18.843
+1:26.259
|25.
|CLARK Finn
SORTED RACEGEAR
|4:30.320
+1:37.736