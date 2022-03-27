Home > MTB

Jackson Goldstone opens 2022 with a World Cup win in Lourdes

Canada's junior world champion isn't slowing down

March 27, 2022
Share on SMS

After a stunning debut season, Canada’s Jackson Goldstone is picking up right where he left off. The junior men’s world champion opened his 2022 season with a World Cup win in Lourdes, France on Sunday.

Junior Men: Goldstone stays #1

Goldstone appeared to ride a smart race, only turning the timing board green at the third of four intermediate split times. By the finish, The Syndicate’s young Canadian had a massive 2.8-second advantage.

Jackson Goldstone takes his first win of 2022, opening a path to repeating his World Cup / world championships double from 2021.

In second, Remy Meier-Smith (Propain Factory Racing). Jordan Williams (Madison Saracen) takes third.

Rossland, B.C.’s Bodhi Kuhn is the next fastest Canadian. Appearing in his first-ever World Cup race, Kuhn placed an impressive eighth. Tegan Cruz (RockShox Trek), also in his first World Cup, placed 10th.

Tristian Lemire (Commencal-Muc Off) was posting good splits through part of the race, only to drop off toward the finish. Still, a strong return to racing for the young Quebec rider who is still bouncing back from injury

Junior Results: DH World Cup #1 – Lourdes France

Junior Men
1.
GOLDSTONE Jackson
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE		 2:52.584
2.
MEIER-SMITH Remy
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING		 2:55.388
+2.804
3.
WILLIAMS Jordan
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM		 2:56.028
+3.444
4.
STEVENS-MCNAB Lachlan
UNION		 2:57.961
+5.377
5.
KIEFER Henri
CANYON COLLECTIVE PIRELLI		 2:58.828
+6.244
6.
MEEK Toby
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 3:01.412
+8.828
7.
PINKERTON Kenneth
GT FACTORY RACING		 3:01.696
+9.112
8.
KUHN Bodhi
 3:02.558
+9.974
9.
PIERCY Jack
COMMENCAL LES ORRES		 3:02.782
+10.198
10.
CRUZ Tegan
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM		 3:04.779
+12.195
11.
CAPPELLO Davide
ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM		 3:04.938
+12.354
12.
BECK Cameron
YD RACING		 3:05.168
+12.584
13.
VIARDOT Kimi
 3:05.711
+13.127
14.
KLAASSEN Ike
 3:06.652
+14.068
15.
ABELLA Léo
COMMENCAL VEE		 3:08.904
+16.320
16.
BERGEL Gabin
 3:08.968
+16.384
17.
PLATT Dom
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON		 3:08.995
+16.411
18.
MCELYEA Colin
EVOLVE RACING		 3:09.318
+16.734
19.
BRODIE William
 3:11.145
+18.561
20.
PONTVIANNE Nathan
 3:11.349
+18.765
21.
FRANCOZ Alix
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL		 3:12.576
+19.992
22.
LEMIRE Tristan
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 3:21.561
+28.977
23.
MARINI Hugo
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 3:22.368
+29.784
24.
MARTIN Loïc
 4:18.843
+1:26.259
25.
CLARK Finn
SORTED RACEGEAR		 4:30.320
+1:37.736