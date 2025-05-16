Jackson Goldstone previews Bielsko-Biała DH world cup track in muddy GoPro lap

Jackson Goldstone is back between the tape after a long hiatus; his last world cup race was at Mont Sainte Anne in 2023. And he won. This weekend world cup downhill racing returns to Bielsko-Biała, Poland. And the Squamish racer is back with a GoPro course preview, giving fans a first-person look at round 1 of the 2025 WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series.

It’s been a while since Goldstone dropped in on a world cup track—his last race was months ago—and he won that one too. That was Hardline Tasmania, which offered a bit of redemption after being taken out by a tree there back in 2024. But the 20-year-old looks right at home even as he fights off early-season illness and tricky conditions.

“Feeling a little bit under the weather this week,” he admits. “Caught some sickness two days ago… definitely going to be breathing harder than normal here.”

Snow, slop and speed

After snow the day before, the course preview shows the track in soft, muddy condition—but drying fast.

“It’s looking like I’m not going to need [mud tires] for long,” Goldstone says.

Despite slick spots and scattered rocks, he’s clearly enjoying the run.

“Loads of jumps, loads of sick corners and quite a high speed the whole way down.”

The new course is a mix of fast open sections and tight tech in the woods.

“Still trying to figure out the grip levels,” he says, navigating chunky rock gardens and loamy off-cambers.

“Whoa, that jump was bigger than I thought!”

The comeback begins

Goldstone’s preview is a mix of honest breathlessness and trademark style, showing he’s still hungry for the win.. But judging by the speed and flow on this second-ever lap, he’s looking ready to mix it up when the clock starts ticking Sunday afternoon in Poland. In the elite men’s timed training results for 2025 Goldstone was way back in 42nd place, nearly ten seconds behind the fastest time. That fastest time, not surprisingly belonged to Loic Bruni. Whether Goldstone was holding back, or simply figuring lines is hard to say, but all will be revealed Sunday afternoon. If you want to watch it live, find out how to here.