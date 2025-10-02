Jackson Goldstone previews Lake Placid World Cup track

Round nine of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup lands in Lake Placid this week, and with it comes a brand-new downhill track. Canadian star Jackson Goldstone gave fans a preview of what to expect, filming his second lap down the course as he worked out lines, bike setup and tire choice.

“It’s super soft, super powdery here in Lake Placid,” Goldstone said. “Still figuring out lines, still sussing where to go cuz that’s not the line definitely. But yeah, anyways, still trying to find some… you know, make the right decisions on tire choice and bike setup.”

A track with pedigree

The new course was built with the help of Aaron Gwin and Goldstone was quick to highlight the effort.

“They put tons of work into this track. Like really good job to the builders for, you know, putting the extra effort in.”

The top section is a mix of loam, roots and rocks. Technical terrain that will keep riders on their toes.

“Loamy, rocky root garden, tons of lines, and then it gets super open from about here on down,” Goldstone explained.

Flat out to the finish

As the course opens up, the pace ramps up. Goldstone called one stretch “probably one of the fastest sections on a World Cup track we’ve had this year.”

The run features wide-open ski slopes, rocky waterfalls and a high-speed jump line leading into the finish.

“Oh my god. Wow. I got no exit speed. I lost that section big time cuz that one’s super crucial for these jumps down here. You need all the speed you can get just to clear this one here,” Goldstone said, before sending it: “See if I can get the triple though. Whoops. Just made it.”

It’s a fitting sign-off: a brand-new track, a young Canadian champ, and another weekend of World Cup downhill racing where anything can happen. Can’t wait to watch it all unfold