Jackson Goldstone previews Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup DH

World Cup racing is back in Canada this weekend so who better to preview the course than one of the host nation’s rising talents? Pivot Cycles-OTE took care of the XCO course preview already. Jackson Goldstone takes a wild run down the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup downhill course, showing what sections have returned and what’s new for 2022.

It’s all new to Goldstone, of course. With MSA last hosting international racing in 2019, the second-year junior will have his first opportunity to race the home World Cup round this weekend (and in the rainbow stripes of world champion, no less).

There are a few new sections for Sainte-Anne’s comeback year, though, along with some returning favourites. Stevie Smith drop is back, as is the motorway. Before that, there’s a few all-new bits of track for racers to figure out lines through before Friday’s qualifying runs.

Finals run Saturday and are, if you’re not there to watch in person, live on Red Bull TV (for now).

POV Course Preview with Jackson Goldstone: Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup Downhill

Over the course of its life the Mercedes-Benz UCI World Cup has seen races all over the globe, created two-wheeled heroes and produced some of the most spectacular sport the planet has ever seen. But one thing has remained constant… the terror that is Mont-Sainte-Anne.

That said we’ve not seen racing here since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic. Back then the venue held the World Championships. The athletes will be itching to get going again here on what is seen as the monuments of mountain biking. Here’s what the Downhill course has in store, through the eyes of rising Canadian talent, Jackson Goldstone.