Jackson Goldstone qualifies fastest in juniors at Lourdes World Cup

Canada’s youth are looking strong going into the first World Cup finals of 2022. All five Canadians racing advance to finals, with Jackson Goldstone setting the fastest junior men’s time on Saturday in Lourdes.

Junior Women

On the women’s side, Gracey Hemstreet (Norco Factory Team) seeds second beyond Canyon FMD’s Phoebe Gale. Reigning junior world champion Izabela Yankova (Gen-S) lurks close behind.

Junior Men

In the juniors racing, Jackson Goldstone (Syndicate) set the fastest men’s time. The reigning world champion’s time of 2:58.544 would have qualified him 27th in elite men. He’ll be challenged by Jordan Williams (Madison Saracen), who was ahead of the Canadian for the first half of the track.

All the Canadian junior men qualify for Sunday’s finals. Bodhi Kuhn (Rossland, B.C.) sits eighth, advancing to finals in his first-ever World Cup appearance. Tristan Lemire (Commencal-Muc Off) 10th in qualifying. A strong showing from the Quebec junior who is still bouncing back from injury.

Tegan Cruz (Trek RockShox) qualifies 12th, qualifying for finals in his first World Cup.

Qualification: 2022 World Cup DH #1 – Lourdes, France

Junior Women

1. n°2 GALE Phoebe

CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD 3:40.893

2. n°6 HEMSTREET Gracey

NORCO FACTORY TEAM 3:42.571

+1.678 3. n°9 BOULADOU Lisa

3:48.125

+7.232 4. n°1 YANKOVA Izabela

GEN-S 3:48.467

+7.574 5. n°14 PETROVSKÁ Vanesa

NS BIKES UR 3:52.784

+11.891 6. n°4 HASTINGS Jenna

PIVOT FACTORY RACING 3:53.670

+12.777 7. n°5 ROA SANCHEZ Valentina

PROBUILDS RACING 3:54.908

+14.015 8. n°10 LASSUS Alizes

COMMENCAL LES ORRES 3:56.747

+15.854 9. n°13 KENYON Aimi

PINKBIKE RACING 4:00.348

+19.455 10. n°3 HAUGOM Kine

4:11.188

+30.295 11. n°11 MILLER Riley

COMMENCAL NORTH AMERICA 4:11.803

+30.910 12. n°12 PRIORI VIALE Sofia

ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM 4:16.310

+35.417 13. n°7 ARTZ Emma

NW GRAVITY COLLECTIVE 4:26.874

+45.98

Junior Men