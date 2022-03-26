Home > MTB

Jackson Goldstone qualifies fastest in juniors at Lourdes World Cup

Hemstreet poised for speed in junior women's race

Photo by: Fox
March 26, 2022
Canada’s youth are looking strong going into the first World Cup finals of 2022. All five Canadians racing advance to finals, with Jackson Goldstone setting the fastest junior men’s time on Saturday in Lourdes.

Junior Women

On the women’s side, Gracey Hemstreet (Norco Factory Team) seeds second beyond Canyon FMD’s Phoebe Gale. Reigning junior world champion Izabela Yankova (Gen-S) lurks close behind.

Junior Men

In the juniors racing, Jackson Goldstone (Syndicate) set the fastest men’s time. The reigning world champion’s time of 2:58.544 would have qualified him 27th in elite men. He’ll be challenged by Jordan Williams (Madison Saracen), who was ahead of the Canadian for the first half of the track.

All the Canadian junior men qualify for Sunday’s finals. Bodhi Kuhn (Rossland, B.C.) sits eighth, advancing to finals in his first-ever World Cup appearance. Tristan Lemire (Commencal-Muc Off) 10th in qualifying. A strong showing from the Quebec junior who is still bouncing back from injury.

Tegan Cruz (Trek RockShox) qualifies 12th, qualifying for finals in his first World Cup.

Qualification: 2022 World Cup DH #1 – Lourdes, France

Junior Women

1. n°2
GALE Phoebe
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD		 3:40.893
2. n°6
HEMSTREET Gracey
NORCO FACTORY TEAM		 3:42.571
+1.678
3. n°9
BOULADOU Lisa
 3:48.125
+7.232
4. n°1
YANKOVA Izabela
GEN-S		 3:48.467
+7.574
5. n°14
PETROVSKÁ Vanesa
NS BIKES UR		 3:52.784
+11.891
6. n°4
HASTINGS Jenna
PIVOT FACTORY RACING		 3:53.670
+12.777
7. n°5
ROA SANCHEZ Valentina
PROBUILDS RACING		 3:54.908
+14.015
8. n°10
LASSUS Alizes
COMMENCAL LES ORRES		 3:56.747
+15.854
9. n°13
KENYON Aimi
PINKBIKE RACING		 4:00.348
+19.455
10. n°3
HAUGOM Kine
 4:11.188
+30.295
11. n°11
MILLER Riley
COMMENCAL NORTH AMERICA		 4:11.803
+30.910
12. n°12
PRIORI VIALE Sofia
ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM		 4:16.310
+35.417
13. n°7
ARTZ Emma
NW GRAVITY COLLECTIVE		 4:26.874
+45.98

Junior Men

1. n°1
GOLDSTONE Jackson
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE		 2:58.544
2. n°2
WILLIAMS Jordan
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM		 2:59.030
+0.486
3. n°7
MEIER-SMITH Remy
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING		 2:59.665
+1.121
4. n°54
MARINI Hugo
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 3:01.642
+3.098
5. n°56
KIEFER Henri
CANYON COLLECTIVE PIRELLI		 3:01.659
+3.115
6. n°12
PIERCY Jack
COMMENCAL LES ORRES		 3:03.901
+5.357
7. n°46
PINKERTON Kenneth
GT FACTORY RACING		 3:05.829
+7.285
8. n°37
KUHN Bodhi
 3:06.286
+7.742
9. n°34
VIARDOT Kimi
 3:07.533
+8.989
10. n°6
LEMIRE Tristan
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 3:07.618
+9.074
11. n°3
STEVENS-MCNAB Lachlan
UNION		 3:07.731
+9.187
12. n°50
CRUZ Tegan
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM		 3:07.857
+9.313
13. n°10
FRANCOZ Alix
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL		 3:08.203
+9.659
14. n°31
BERGEL Gabin
 3:08.428
+9.884
15. n°58
BECK Cameron
YD RACING		 3:08.987
+10.443