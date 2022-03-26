Jackson Goldstone qualifies fastest in juniors at Lourdes World Cup
Hemstreet poised for speed in junior women's racePhoto by: Fox
Canada’s youth are looking strong going into the first World Cup finals of 2022. All five Canadians racing advance to finals, with Jackson Goldstone setting the fastest junior men’s time on Saturday in Lourdes.
Junior Women
On the women’s side, Gracey Hemstreet (Norco Factory Team) seeds second beyond Canyon FMD’s Phoebe Gale. Reigning junior world champion Izabela Yankova (Gen-S) lurks close behind.
Junior Men
In the juniors racing, Jackson Goldstone (Syndicate) set the fastest men’s time. The reigning world champion’s time of 2:58.544 would have qualified him 27th in elite men. He’ll be challenged by Jordan Williams (Madison Saracen), who was ahead of the Canadian for the first half of the track.
All the Canadian junior men qualify for Sunday’s finals. Bodhi Kuhn (Rossland, B.C.) sits eighth, advancing to finals in his first-ever World Cup appearance. Tristan Lemire (Commencal-Muc Off) 10th in qualifying. A strong showing from the Quebec junior who is still bouncing back from injury.
Tegan Cruz (Trek RockShox) qualifies 12th, qualifying for finals in his first World Cup.
Qualification: 2022 World Cup DH #1 – Lourdes, France
Junior Women
|1.
|n°2
|GALE Phoebe
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|3:40.893
|2.
|n°6
|HEMSTREET Gracey
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|3:42.571
+1.678
|3.
|n°9
|BOULADOU Lisa
|3:48.125
+7.232
|4.
|n°1
|YANKOVA Izabela
GEN-S
|3:48.467
+7.574
|5.
|n°14
|PETROVSKÁ Vanesa
NS BIKES UR
|3:52.784
+11.891
|6.
|n°4
|HASTINGS Jenna
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|3:53.670
+12.777
|7.
|n°5
|ROA SANCHEZ Valentina
PROBUILDS RACING
|3:54.908
+14.015
|8.
|n°10
|LASSUS Alizes
COMMENCAL LES ORRES
|3:56.747
+15.854
|9.
|n°13
|KENYON Aimi
PINKBIKE RACING
|4:00.348
+19.455
|10.
|n°3
|HAUGOM Kine
|4:11.188
+30.295
|11.
|n°11
|MILLER Riley
COMMENCAL NORTH AMERICA
|4:11.803
+30.910
|12.
|n°12
|PRIORI VIALE Sofia
ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM
|4:16.310
+35.417
|13.
|n°7
|ARTZ Emma
NW GRAVITY COLLECTIVE
|4:26.874
+45.98
Junior Men
|1.
|n°1
|GOLDSTONE Jackson
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|2:58.544
|2.
|n°2
|WILLIAMS Jordan
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|2:59.030
+0.486
|3.
|n°7
|MEIER-SMITH Remy
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING
|2:59.665
+1.121
|4.
|n°54
|MARINI Hugo
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:01.642
+3.098
|5.
|n°56
|KIEFER Henri
CANYON COLLECTIVE PIRELLI
|3:01.659
+3.115
|6.
|n°12
|PIERCY Jack
COMMENCAL LES ORRES
|3:03.901
+5.357
|7.
|n°46
|PINKERTON Kenneth
GT FACTORY RACING
|3:05.829
+7.285
|8.
|n°37
|KUHN Bodhi
|3:06.286
+7.742
|9.
|n°34
|VIARDOT Kimi
|3:07.533
+8.989
|10.
|n°6
|LEMIRE Tristan
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:07.618
+9.074
|11.
|n°3
|STEVENS-MCNAB Lachlan
UNION
|3:07.731
+9.187
|12.
|n°50
|CRUZ Tegan
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM
|3:07.857
+9.313
|13.
|n°10
|FRANCOZ Alix
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|3:08.203
+9.659
|14.
|n°31
|BERGEL Gabin
|3:08.428
+9.884
|15.
|n°58
|BECK Cameron
YD RACING
|3:08.987
+10.443