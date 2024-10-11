Jackson Goldstone returns to DH in Squamish

Mark your calendars for Sunday, October 20th because the OneUp DH SORCA Cinco is going down, and you won’t want to miss it. This is a fundraiser for SORCA, with almost every penny going straight to supporting the trails. The race will take place on a freshly revamped DH track on Diamond Head.

Ride with the best

Get ready to share the track with some serious heavy hitters. We’re talking World Cup-level talent like Jackson Goldstone, Miranda Miller, Mark Wallace and Kasper Wooley, alongside elite Canadian racers like Jake and Dane Jewett, Emmy Lan and Andréane Lanthier Nadeau. This is your chance to line up with the pros and see how you stack up

To race you must be a SORCA member, and safety first—full-face helmets and back protection are mandatory.

Schedule

Friday, October 18: Track Walk

12:00 pm – 5:00 pm: Racers can walk the course, which will be taped off and include new sections. Even if you know these trails, you’ll want to check out the fresh lines.

Saturday, October 19: Practice Day

9:00 am – 4:30 pm: Practice all day. First-aid will be on site. You can self-shuttle or book a ride with Shred Shuttle. Just remember—parking is limited, so plan accordingly and respect BC Parks’ rules.

Sunday, October 20: Race Day

8:30 am – 11:00 am: Morning practice with provided shuttles. You must complete at least one practice run on race day.

11:30 am – 4:30 pm: Race runs begin. Start times will be assigned by category, with 30-second gaps between riders for most categories and 1-minute gaps for pros.

Categories for everyone

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or new to downhill, this race is for you. With categories spanning all ages and skill levels, and killer prizes from OneUp Components and other local brands, there’s plenty to ride for.

Categories include:

Junior Male (13-16)

Junior Female (13-16)

Open Male (17+)

Open Female (17+)

Veteran Male (35+)

Veteran Female (35+)

Don’t wait—register now

Registration closes Thursday, October 17th at 11:59 pm. Your entry gets you a spot in the race, shuttle service on Sunday, and access to a post-race BBQ.