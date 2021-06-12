Jackson Goldstone second in his first World Cup downhill
Squamish junior storms out of the gatesPhoto by: Clint Trahan
Jackson Goldstone stormed onto the podium in his first World Cup appearance on Saturday. The Squamish, B.C. junior finished second in the junior men’s downhill in Leogang, Austria.
Goldstone is no stranger to big events, of course, but 2021 is the first year that the Miranda Factory Team rider is old enough to race a World Cup. The multi-talented rider slotted into second in Saturda’s final, 0.545 seconds behind Spain’s Pau Menoyo Busquets (Commencal). Dennis Luffman of Canyon Collective FMD finished third.
Tristan Lemire (Commencal/Muc-Off) finished 16th, in another excellent junior debut, with Drew Mozell placing 22nd.
In the junior women’s race, Sophie Gutohrle (Austria) had a back-and-forth battle with France’s Leona Pierrini. The Austrian came out on top, though, winning the first World Cup of 2021.
Junior Results: 2021 World Cup Downhill #1 – Leogang, Austria
Junior Men
|1.
|n°2
|MENOYO BUSQUETS Pau
COMMENCAL 21
|3:44.655
|2.
|n°31
|GOLDSTONE Jackson
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM
|3:45.200
+0.545
|3.
|n°6
|LUFFMAN Dennis
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|3:46.328
+1.673
|4.
|n°28
|WILLIAMS Jordan
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|3:48.172
+3.517
|5.
|n°21
|STEVENS-MCNAB Lachlan
YD RACING
|3:48.431
+3.776
|6.
|n°3
|REIS Nuno
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM
|3:49.607
+4.952
|7.
|n°5
|GRICE Christopher
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
|3:50.534
+5.879
|8.
|n°1
|O CALLAGHAN Oisin
THE YT MOB
|3:50.785
+6.130
|9.
|n°9
|JOHNSTON Guy
THE YT MOB
|3:53.184
+8.529
|10.
|n°7
|HOFMANN Noah
KONA FACTORY TEAM
|3:54.533
+9.878
|11.
|n°22
|GUILLO Tom
|3:55.922
+11.267
|12.
|n°51
|FRANCOZ Alix
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|3:56.795
+12.140
|13.
|n°12
|KIEFER Luis
|3:57.736
+13.081
|14.
|n°8
|TOPKAROGLOU Alexandros
|3:57.861
+13.206
|15.
|n°47
|MACDERMID James
YD RACING
|3:58.349
+13.694
|16.
|n°11
|LEMIRE Tristan
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:58.844
+14.189
|17.
|n°35
|BRODIE William
|4:02.097
+17.442
|18.
|n°26
|GOODWILL Douglas
555 GRAVITY RACING
|4:06.045
+21.390
|19.
|n°43
|WAYMAN Alex
YD RACING
|4:07.233
+22.578
|20.
|n°29
|HOLGUIN VILLA Sebastian
CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO DH TEAM
|4:08.296
+23.641
|21.
|n°48
|PIERCY Jack
|4:08.976
+24.321
|22.
|n°40
|MOZELL Drew
|4:13.282
+28.627
|23.
|n°59
|NOVOTNY Robin
BANSHEE RACING BRIGADE
|4:14.941
+30.286
|24.
|n°18
|DAVIS Oliver
THE UNION
|5:06.873
+1:22.218
Junior Women
|1.
|n°6
|
GUTOHRLE Sophie
|4:44.565
|2.
|n°1
|PIERRINI Leona
|4:55.120
+10.555
|3.
|n°10
|YANKOVA Izabela
|4:59.436
+14.871
|4.
|n°5
|ERICKSON Ella
|5:15.685
+31.120
|5.
|n°4
|THIELE Anastasia
|5:20.790
+36.225
|6.
|n°11
|CLAVEL Vicky
|5:22.343
+37.778
|7.
|n°7
|RIVA Sophie
|5:27.345
+42.780
|8.
|n°2
|GONZALEZ GRIMAU Aina
CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO DH TEAM
|5:28.089
+43.524
|9.
|n°12
|GALE Phoebe
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|5:31.642
+47.077
|10.
|n°9
|HAUGOM Kine
|5:32.374
+47.809
|11.
|n°3
|VAN DER VELDEN Siel
COMMENCAL NOBL
|5:43.817
+59.252