Jackson Goldstone second in his first World Cup downhill

Jackson Goldstone stormed onto the podium in his first World Cup appearance on Saturday. The Squamish, B.C. junior finished second in the junior men’s downhill in Leogang, Austria.

Goldstone is no stranger to big events, of course, but 2021 is the first year that the Miranda Factory Team rider is old enough to race a World Cup. The multi-talented rider slotted into second in Saturda’s final, 0.545 seconds behind Spain’s Pau Menoyo Busquets (Commencal). Dennis Luffman of Canyon Collective FMD finished third.

Tristan Lemire (Commencal/Muc-Off) finished 16th, in another excellent junior debut, with Drew Mozell placing 22nd.

In the junior women’s race, Sophie Gutohrle (Austria) had a back-and-forth battle with France’s Leona Pierrini. The Austrian came out on top, though, winning the first World Cup of 2021.

Junior Results: 2021 World Cup Downhill #1 – Leogang, Austria

Junior Men

1. n°2 MENOYO BUSQUETS Pau

COMMENCAL 21 3:44.655

2. n°31 GOLDSTONE Jackson

MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM 3:45.200

+0.545 3. n°6 LUFFMAN Dennis

CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD 3:46.328

+1.673 4. n°28 WILLIAMS Jordan

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 3:48.172

+3.517 5. n°21 STEVENS-MCNAB Lachlan

YD RACING 3:48.431

+3.776 6. n°3 REIS Nuno

MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM 3:49.607

+4.952 7. n°5 GRICE Christopher

SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 3:50.534

+5.879 8. n°1 O CALLAGHAN Oisin

THE YT MOB 3:50.785

+6.130 9. n°9 JOHNSTON Guy

THE YT MOB 3:53.184

+8.529 10. n°7 HOFMANN Noah

KONA FACTORY TEAM 3:54.533

+9.878 11. n°22 GUILLO Tom

3:55.922

+11.267 12. n°51 FRANCOZ Alix

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 3:56.795

+12.140 13. n°12 KIEFER Luis

3:57.736

+13.081 14. n°8 TOPKAROGLOU Alexandros

3:57.861

+13.206 15. n°47 MACDERMID James

YD RACING 3:58.349

+13.694 16. n°11 LEMIRE Tristan

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 3:58.844

+14.189 17. n°35 BRODIE William

4:02.097

+17.442 18. n°26 GOODWILL Douglas

555 GRAVITY RACING 4:06.045

+21.390 19. n°43 WAYMAN Alex

YD RACING 4:07.233

+22.578 20. n°29 HOLGUIN VILLA Sebastian

CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO DH TEAM 4:08.296

+23.641 21. n°48 PIERCY Jack

4:08.976

+24.321 22. n°40 MOZELL Drew

4:13.282

+28.627 23. n°59 NOVOTNY Robin

BANSHEE RACING BRIGADE 4:14.941

+30.286 24. n°18 DAVIS Oliver

THE UNION 5:06.873

+1:22.218

Junior Women