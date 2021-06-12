Home > MTB

Jackson Goldstone second in his first World Cup downhill

Squamish junior storms out of the gates

Cranworx CWNEXT Photo by: Clint Trahan
June 12, 2021

Jackson Goldstone stormed onto the podium in his first World Cup appearance on Saturday. The Squamish, B.C. junior finished second in the junior men’s downhill in Leogang, Austria.

Goldstone is no stranger to big events, of course, but 2021 is the first year that the Miranda Factory Team rider is old enough to race a World Cup. The multi-talented rider slotted into second in Saturda’s final, 0.545 seconds behind Spain’s Pau Menoyo Busquets (Commencal). Dennis Luffman of Canyon Collective FMD finished third.

Tristan Lemire (Commencal/Muc-Off) finished 16th, in another excellent junior debut, with Drew Mozell placing 22nd.

In the junior women’s race, Sophie Gutohrle (Austria) had a back-and-forth battle with France’s Leona Pierrini. The Austrian came out on top, though, winning the first World Cup of 2021.

Junior Results: 2021 World Cup Downhill #1 – Leogang, Austria

Junior Men

1. n°2
MENOYO BUSQUETS Pau
COMMENCAL 21		 3:44.655
2. n°31
GOLDSTONE Jackson
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM		 3:45.200
+0.545
3. n°6
LUFFMAN Dennis
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD		 3:46.328
+1.673
4. n°28
WILLIAMS Jordan
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM		 3:48.172
+3.517
5. n°21
STEVENS-MCNAB Lachlan
YD RACING		 3:48.431
+3.776
6. n°3
REIS Nuno
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM		 3:49.607
+4.952
7. n°5
GRICE Christopher
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY		 3:50.534
+5.879
8. n°1
O CALLAGHAN Oisin
THE YT MOB		 3:50.785
+6.130
9. n°9
JOHNSTON Guy
THE YT MOB		 3:53.184
+8.529
10. n°7
HOFMANN Noah
KONA FACTORY TEAM		 3:54.533
+9.878
11. n°22
GUILLO Tom
 3:55.922
+11.267
12. n°51
FRANCOZ Alix
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL		 3:56.795
+12.140
13. n°12
KIEFER Luis
 3:57.736
+13.081
14. n°8
TOPKAROGLOU Alexandros
 3:57.861
+13.206
15. n°47
MACDERMID James
YD RACING		 3:58.349
+13.694
16. n°11
LEMIRE Tristan
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 3:58.844
+14.189
17. n°35
BRODIE William
 4:02.097
+17.442
18. n°26
GOODWILL Douglas
555 GRAVITY RACING		 4:06.045
+21.390
19. n°43
WAYMAN Alex
YD RACING		 4:07.233
+22.578
20. n°29
HOLGUIN VILLA Sebastian
CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO DH TEAM		 4:08.296
+23.641
21. n°48
PIERCY Jack
 4:08.976
+24.321
22. n°40
MOZELL Drew
 4:13.282
+28.627
23. n°59
NOVOTNY Robin
BANSHEE RACING BRIGADE		 4:14.941
+30.286
24. n°18
DAVIS Oliver
THE UNION		 5:06.873
+1:22.218

Junior Women

1. n°6
 

GUTOHRLE Sophie

 4:44.565
2. n°1
PIERRINI Leona
 4:55.120
+10.555
3. n°10
YANKOVA Izabela
 4:59.436
+14.871
4. n°5
ERICKSON Ella
 5:15.685
+31.120
5. n°4
THIELE Anastasia
 5:20.790
+36.225
6. n°11
CLAVEL Vicky
 5:22.343
+37.778
7. n°7
RIVA Sophie
 5:27.345
+42.780
8. n°2
GONZALEZ GRIMAU Aina
CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO DH TEAM		 5:28.089
+43.524
9. n°12
GALE Phoebe
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD		 5:31.642
+47.077
10. n°9
HAUGOM Kine
 5:32.374
+47.809
11. n°3
VAN DER VELDEN Siel
COMMENCAL NOBL		 5:43.817
+59.252