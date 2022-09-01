Jackson Goldstone previews the LAST World Cup DH course of 2022

Well, after a wild – riotous even – year of World Cup mountain bike racing, it’s all almost over. This weekend, downhill racers take on the “Black Snake” of Val di Sole. Cross country racers are in town in Italy, too, with their own techical track. For a preview of the downhill course, Red Bull has, once again, tapped Canadian junior Jackson Goldstone.

Goldsone is clearly having fun, despite the notorious techical and physical challenges of Val di Sole’s downhill track. That could be because the Canadian wrapped up his World Cup overall title with his win at home at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Or just because riding a bike is, well, real fun. Either way, it is, as always, thrilling to watch Goldstone ride.

Val di Sole is also the last time the Squamish racer will line up for a junior event. It’s been two wildly successful years, but Goldstone graduates to elite for 2023. After a rough weekend at world championships in Les Gets, the Canadian will surely be looking to end his junior run with a win. Especially since it is where he won his rainbow stripes in 2021.

It’s also the last World Cup broadcast for Red Bull TV (and, likely, Rob Warner). Watch Goldstone’s full preview of the Val di Sole World Cup track. Then tune in live on Red Bull TV this weekend to watch the last World Cup of 2022.

POV: Jackson Goldsone’s Val di Sole Track Preview

What’s Red Bull say about it’s farewell World Cup track?

Save the best for last right? The Black Snake in Val di Sole, Italy, can definitely live up to the name of one of most demanding downhill MTB tracks in the World. Not convinced? Watch Jackson Goldstone’s GoPro Course Preview and you’ll know that the grande finale of the 2022 downhill world cup season will be an absolute heater of a race!