Jackson Goldstone vs. Asa Vermette head-to-head at Mont-Sainte-Anne

Jackson Goldstone won the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup – and in the most dramatic way possible – but he didn’t have the day’s fastest time. That honour went to junior men’s winner, Asa Vermette.

The Frameworks Racing junior went 3:29.718 at Mont-Sainte-Anne, 0.378 seconds faster than Goldstone. That’s not much, unless you’re looking at the world of pro-level downhill racing.

Of course, conditions change throughout the day and the course changes as more riders race. But Vermette posting a time that would have won the elite race should be an exciting sign of what’s to come in 2026. Especially since Max and Till Alran, the French twins riding for Commencal Muc-Off, are also graduating to elite next year. Both beat Vermette at world champs and Max took the junior men’s overall title. That means Goldstone won’t just have Bruni hungry for redemption, but a trio of young riders looking to prove themselves in the elite ranks in 2026.

But that’s next year. For now, take a look at Goldstone and Vermette’s runs, head-to-head. Both are posted on their own below that.

Goldstone versus Vermette

Junior Men’s winning run – Mont-Sainte-Anne: Asa Vermette

Elite Men’s winning run – Mont-Sainte-Anne: Jackson Goldstone