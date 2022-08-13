Jackson Goldstone wins Crankworx whip-off worlds

Crankworx sent it into the weekend with a couple of Canadians on the podium in Friday’s Whip-Off World Championships. Jackson Goldstone takes the win on the men’s side, his second whip-off win this year, while Gracey Hemstreet stepped into third on the women’s side.

Finn Iles leads Jackson Goldstone in Whistler. Photo: Clint Trahan / Crankworx Goldstone's signature - and winning - whip. Photo: Clint Trahan / Crankworx Finn Iles whips where it all started: Crankworx Whistler. Photo: Clint Trahan / Crankworx

Goldstone gets sideways

Jackson Goldstone won one for the locals, whipping the Whistler crowd into a frenzy on Crabapple hits. The young Syndicate racer landed his second Crankworx whip-off win this year. Goldstone follows in Finn Iles’ footsteps with the Whistler win, and literally followed him in a train during Friday’s events.

“Second gold-medal on the Crankworx World Tour this year and it was even better to do it at the home town,” Goldstone said of his Whip-Off Worlds win. “It was such a good day, the crowd was really hyping me up, and had a really good time.”

“The vibe is definitely back,” Goldstone added of the raucous Whistler crowd. “We had a couple years off, but we came back strong! It’s great to see how many people turned up and it was cool to be mid-air and all you can hear is a massive roar. It’s a great feeling.”

Vinny Armstrong sends it to the women's win in Whistler. Photo: Clint Trahan / Crankworx Gracey Hemstreet floats into third. Photo: Clint Trahan / Crankworx

Armstrong sends it in stacked women’s field

On the women’s side, Vinny Armstrong went up against freeride veterans and newcomers on a start list that included Casey Borwn, Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Robin Goomes. Armstrong stayed solid in Friday’s wind to take the win. It’s her third Crankworx whip-off win.

“It was a little bit windy, so I felt a little bit sketchy, but I definitely felt like I got a couple good ones, so I’m stoked on that,” the New Zealand rider said after the event . “The crowd’s so hectic, this is huge compared to 2019. You can barely push up to the top because there’s so many people, and even dropping in, it was impossible to do a solo lap because there were so many people.”

Joining Armstrong on the podium was Gracey Hemstreet. The Sunshine Coast racer was riding with a big boost after being surprised with her first Red Bull helmet by Brandon Semenuk as the event kicked off.

