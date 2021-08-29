Jackson Goldstone wins junior downhill world championships

Canadian juniors won two medals on a huge Sunday at 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships. Jackson Goldstone took gold in the junior men’s downhill race. His win came shortly after Gracey Hemstreet won bronze in the junior women’s race.

A solid morning for 🇨🇦 Jackson Goldstone 🥇 (Men Junior DHI) and Gracey Hemstreet 🥉 (Women Junior DHI) #ValdiSole2021 pic.twitter.com/AQv5CGNh1t — UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) August 29, 2021

Junior Men – Gold for Goldstone

For Goldstone, it’s the culmination of a massively successful debut season. The Squamish, B.C. junior already has two World Cup wins, a silver and a Canadian junior national championship title to his name this summer.

Now the Canadian can call himself world champion. Goldstone won by 1.812 seconds over Great Britain’s Jordan Williams. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab rounded out the medal positions.

Jackson Goldstone 🇨🇦 is your UCI Men Junior DHI MTB World Champion 🥇 👊 👊 👊 #ValdiSole2021 pic.twitter.com/GW7XhRPfYR — UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) August 29, 2021

Goldstone is only the second Canadian junior man to win downhill world championships. The last was Finn Iles who won the rainbow stripes in a 1-2 finish with fellow Canadian Magnus Manson in 2016.

Marcus Goguen was the next Canadian across the line in 15th, followed closely by Wei Tien Ho in 18th. Jakob Jewett finished 39th after hitting the ground in his race run. Coen Skrypnek was one of several juniors not making it to the bottom of the imposing Val di Sole “Black Snake” race track, while Tristan Lemire was disqualified after setting a strong time. Cole Stinson did not start finals after a crash during Sunday training.

Tears of pride for Izabela Yankova as she stands on the top step of the Women DHI Junior podium 🌈

￼ 🥇Izabela Yankova

🥈Kine Haugom 🇳🇴

🥉Gracey Hemstreet 🇨🇦 ￼#ValdiSole2021 pic.twitter.com/mPqsqfF8Sh — UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) August 29, 2021

Junior women – Hemstreet rides straight to the podium

In the junior women’s race, Gracey Hemstreet cemented her return from an early season injury that almost saw the Sechelt,B.C. racer miss world championships all together. Hemstreet earns a bronze medal at world championships, behind Bulgaria’s Izabela Yankova and Norway’s Kine Haugom. It’s just the Canadians second race back, after a fifth place at the Maribor World Cup round earlier in August.

Emmy Lan adds a 10th place for Canada to Hemstreet’s bronze, with Lily Boucher following in 12th and Vanessa Bruneau 14th.

Hemstreet is the first Candian junior woman to medal at world championships since Holy Feniak’s win back in 2012 at Leogang world championships.

Results: 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships

Junior Women Downhill

Junior Men Downhill