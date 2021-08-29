Home > MTB

Jackson Goldstone wins junior downhill world championships

Gracey Hemstreet adds bronze in huge morning for Canadian juniors

Jackson Goldstone Gracey Hemstreet Photo by: Adam Walker / The Cycling Co.
August 29, 2021

Canadian juniors won two medals on a huge Sunday at 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships. Jackson Goldstone took gold in the junior men’s downhill race. His win came shortly after Gracey Hemstreet won bronze in the junior women’s race.

Junior Men – Gold for Goldstone

For Goldstone, it’s the culmination of a massively successful debut season. The Squamish, B.C. junior already has two World Cup wins, a silver and a Canadian junior national championship title to his name this summer.

Now the Canadian can call himself world champion. Goldstone won by 1.812 seconds over Great Britain’s Jordan Williams. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab rounded out the medal positions.

Goldstone is only the second Canadian junior man to win downhill world championships. The last was Finn Iles who won the rainbow stripes in a 1-2 finish with fellow Canadian Magnus Manson in 2016.

Marcus Goguen was the next Canadian across the line in 15th, followed closely by Wei Tien Ho in 18th. Jakob Jewett finished 39th after hitting the ground in his race run. Coen Skrypnek was one of several juniors not making it to the bottom of the imposing Val di Sole “Black Snake”  race track, while Tristan Lemire was disqualified after setting a strong time. Cole Stinson did not start finals after a crash during Sunday training.

Junior women – Hemstreet rides straight to the podium

In the junior women’s race, Gracey Hemstreet cemented her return from an early season injury that almost saw the Sechelt,B.C. racer miss world championships all together. Hemstreet earns a bronze medal at world championships, behind Bulgaria’s Izabela Yankova and Norway’s Kine Haugom. It’s just the Canadians second race back, after a fifth place at the Maribor World Cup round earlier in August.

Emmy Lan adds a 10th place for Canada to Hemstreet’s bronze, with Lily Boucher following in 12th and Vanessa Bruneau 14th.

Hemstreet is the first Candian junior woman to medal at world championships since Holy Feniak’s win back in 2012 at Leogang world championships.

Results: 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships

Junior Women Downhill

1 YANKOVA Izabela BUL 4:30.865
2 HAUGOM Kine NOR +10.844
3 HEMSTREET Gracey CAN +13.245
4 KUCHYNKOVA Simonka SVK +15.153
5 DA MOCOGNO Delia SUI +15.512
6 PIERRINI Leona FRA +16.607
7 ERICKSON Ella USA +17.681
8 GONZALEZ GRIMAU Aina ESP +19.598
9 VAN DER VELDEN Siel BEL +23.265
10 LAN Emmy CAN +31.242
11 GUTOEHRLE Sophie AUT +39.525
12 BOUCHER Lily CAN +42.497
13 ARTZ Emma USA +1:05.405
14 BRUNEAU Vanessa CAN +1:08.209
CLAVEL Vicky FRA

Junior Men Downhill

1 GOLDSTONE Jackson CAN 3:37.097
2 WILLIAMS Jordan GBR +1.812
3 STEVENS-MCNAB Lachlan NZL +3.560
4 CRAIK Ethan GBR +4.848
5 O CALLAGHAN Oisin IRL +6.218
6 MACDERMID James NZL +7.459
7 CAPPELLO Davide ITA +7.872
8 JOHNSTON Guy NZL +8.978
9 HOLGUIN VILLA Sebastian COL +9.610
10 REIS Nuno POR +11.490
11 BAECHLER Nicolas SUI +12.263
12 MAPLES Dylan USA +12.716
13 PIERCY Jack GBR +13.088
14 BRANNEN Ryan GBR +14.290
15 GOGUEN Marcus CAN +15.630
16 MARTIN Loic FRA +15.690
17 LUFFMAN Dennis GBR +16.453
18 HO Wei Tien CAN +16.916
19 GUILLO Tom FRA +17.510
20 DRISCOLL Andrew USA +19.317
21 DAVIS Oliver AUS +20.869
22 SMITH Connor GBR +25.104
23 NOVOTNY Robin CZE +25.374
24 LINDSEY Dean USA +25.717
25 SMETS Steffen GER +25.982
26 VANREUSEL Kelian BEL +26.153
27 BRODIE William GBR +28.520
28 ECHARDT KLING Kewin SWE +29.215
29 SCHLEBES Nico GER +29.674
30 TOPKAROGLOU Alexandros GRE +31.130
31 CVINGER David CZE +31.916
32 GRASLAUB MIRO Arnau AND +45.124
33 AUGUSTSSON Daniel SWE +52.466
34 STROM Christopher FIN +54.221
35 CHOMIST Patrik SVK +1:05.850
36 LUSENBERG Kenth EST +1:07.730
37 MENOYO BUSQUETS Pau ESP +1:09.022
38 MASSEGLIA Lorenzo FRA +1:12.804
39 JEWETT Jakob CAN +1:20.224
40 WILLIAMS Preston GBR +1:25.077
41 MOLDVAI Andras HUN +1:31.997
42 RIEGER Lorenz AUT +2:10.141
43 HOFMANN Noah AUT +3:13.236
44 GAZZOLA Guglielmo ITA +3:39.645
45 WAYMAN Alex NZL +4:00.100
FILIPIC Mel SLO DNF
FRANCOZ Alix FRA DNF
MEIER-SMITH Remy AUS DNF
JOHANSSON JONES Gustaf SWE DNF
SKRYPNEK Coen CAN DNF
LEMIRE Tristan CAN DSQ
MICHA Jakob GER DNS
STINSON Cole CAN DNS