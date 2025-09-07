Jackson Goldstone wins World Championship in Champery

Jackson Goldstone is world champion. On a steep, root-strewn track in Champery, Switzerland, arguably the most notorious course in World Cup history, the young Canadian threw down the run of his life to claim his first elite men’s downhill world championship title in 2:54.153.

“I’m pretty speechless,” Goldstone said at the finish line. “That one was for Stevie Smith all the way.”

A wild ride

The Santa Cruz Syndicate rider rode the ragged edge all the way to the bottom.

“Coming across that grass section; I was on a wild horse and just trying to hold on,” he said. “I just wanted to go forward and try and keep my momentum going faster and yeah I just pushed as hard as I could all the way to the bottom and oh my God, it worked.”

His daring line choice and full-commitment style left Germany’s Henri Kiefer (+1.946) and Ireland’s Ronan Dunne (+1.993) to round out the podium.

Loïc Bruni crashes, Iles off pace

The race took a dramatic turn as five-time world champion Loïc Bruni crashed mid-run, eventually rolling through in 49th place, +18.120 back. Fellow Frenchman, and last year’s world champion Loris Vergier ended fifth.

Canada’s Finn Iles, looking for redemption after an injury-hampered season, ended the day in 21st. Dane Jewett was 32nd, Jakob Jewett 41st and Lucas Cruz 63rd.

A comeback season crowned in stripes

After a tough 2024 season, Goldstone has been on a tear in 2025, racking up four World Cup wins heading into Worlds.

“For a comeback year, this isn’t too bad,” he laughed. “It’s not over yet. I’ve still got an overall to battle for. But I can’t believe I got it here.”

He was quick to credit his support team, singling out his coach and the Syndicate program.

“I have to give it up to everyone who got me here. My trainer back home, Damo. He came out to this race. Steve and everyone behind the Syndicate. And all the fans as well. That was for you guys just as much as it was for me.”

Top 10 elite men’s results — 2025 DH World Championships (Champery)

1. Jackson GOLDSTONE (CAN) – 2:54.153

2. Henri KIEFER (GER) – +1.946

3. Ronan DUNNE (IRL) – +1.993

4. Jordan WILLIAMS (GBR) – +4.140

5. Loris VERGIER (FRA) – +4.777

6. Dylan MAPLES (USA) – +5.066

7. Simon CHAPELET (FRA) – +5.861

8. Luca SHAW (USA) – +5.955

9. Dakotah NORTON (USA) – +6.145

10. Troy BROSNAN (AUS) – +6.206