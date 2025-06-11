Jackson Goldstone’s long-awaited segment drops in ANYTIME: Gold Edition

Let’s get this out of the way—none of us can ride like Jackson Goldstone. Not even close. But man, it’s fun to watch him try and melt tires off his rims.

That’s exactly what you get in ANYTIME: Gold Edition, the updated re-release of Anthill Films and Red Bull Media House’s Emmy Award-winning mountain bike film. It features a brand-new segment from Goldstone that was supposed to be part of the original cut—until a crash at Hardline Tasmania in 2024 and knee surgery knocked him out of filming.

Now, a year later, Jackson’s back. And his new “Rainforest” segment on Mt. Prevost delivers the kind of high-speed, hyper-stylized magic we’ve all come to expect from Goldstone.

A tribute ride for Stevie Smith

Shot on Vancouver Island’s legendary Mt. Prevost, this isn’t just a riding segment—it’s a tribute. Goldstone grew up idolizing Canadian downhill legend Stevie Smith, and this project gave him the chance to pay it forward. Working with the Cowichan Trail Stewardship Society and the support of Shimano’s Trail Born Fund, Jackson helped bring a decommissioned trail called Putting on the Ritz back to life.

“Prevost is one of my favourite places to ride on the planet,” says Goldstone. “To have a fresh trail and film a segment there—that was the dream.”

Between the rain-soaked loam, the precision cornering, and the full-attack style, it’s the kind of riding that reminds us why we love this sport. And why we’ll never, ever look that composed doing it.

The segment we didn’t know we needed

ANYTIME: Gold Edition isn’t just a marketing trick—it feels like a proper director’s cut. A missing piece finally locked into place.

The community agrees. One YouTube commenter said, “This is art.” Another? “I watched this video and realized that my plans for the evening have changed. I will be rewatching it over and over again.”

Style, speed, and some new tech

While filming, Goldstone was one of the first riders in the world to test Shimano’s new wireless XTR Di2 drivetrain and updated brakes. Predictably, he made it all look effortless.

Legacy meets next-gen

This video isn’t just about showcasing Jackson’s comeback—it’s about honoring a legacy and inspiring what comes next. Mt. Prevost has always been a proving ground for Canadian talent. With this new segment, it’s also a reminder of just how fast and far this new generation is pushing things.

Long live Chainsaw. And long live Goldstone.