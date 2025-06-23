Jackson rides to sixth in Val di Sole XCO

Jenn Jackson delivered another standout performance Sunday in Val di Sole, crossing the line in sixth place in the elite women’s Olympic-distance cross-country race. The Orbea Fox Factory rider held strong through a brutally hot and technical race to match her best finish of the season so far—and moved up to fifth overall in the 2025 UCI XCO World Cup standings.

The Canadian national champion stayed calm through a chaotic start and methodically moved up through the field, gaining time on the descents and holding firm through the final laps as others faded.

Dutch dominance up front, tight battles behind

The win went to Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who attacked early and held off a late charge from Samara Maxwell (Decathlon Ford Racing Team). Pieterse’s second straight XCO win made her the first woman this season to double up in both XCO and short track.

Behind them, a tight battle for the top ten unfolded. Jackson slotted in just behind the lead chase group that included Jenny Rissveds, Laura Stigger and Nicole Koller. With Haley Batten out due to a finger injury sustained in Friday’s XCC, the door opened for Jackson to move up in the overall series.

Her sixth-place finish now puts her fifth in the overall standings, a huge result in a season that continues to reward consistency.

Jackson also placed fifth and Friday’s XCC event. In the short track category she is currently sixth overall.

In the U23 category Ella MacPhee had a great run, placing sixth in XCO and Marin Lowe came in 10th. Owen Clark came in a respectable 11th place and Ian Ackert placed 20th.

Eyes on Andorra

With Val di Sole wrapped up, the cross-country world cup heads to Pal Arinsal, Andorra, July 9–13. Jackson’s steady rise is proof that persistence matters—especially when the tracks get rough and the temperature climbs.