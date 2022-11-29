Jake Jewett joins Pivot Factory Racing

Jake Jewett will race the 2023 World Cup downhill season with a new team. The Squamish racer announced he is moving over to join Pivot Factory Racing for the upcoming season.

“I am really excited to be joining Pivot Factory Racing for 2023! The Pivot team always seems to be having so much fun and this is matched with great results at the races,” Jewett posted. “Overall, I think it’s a great brand with amazing bikes and a bunch of rad people involved. I can’t wait for 2023!”

Ed Masters and Matt Walker created a special announcement of their own to welcome the Canadian to the team:

Jewett joins returning Pivot Factory Racing riders as the only North American rider currently on the Factory team (several have raced with the development squad). The current team includes Bernard Kerr, Emilie Siegenthaler, Ed Masters, Matt Walker, Morgane Charre and junior women’s downhill world champion Jenna Hastings.

Jewett raced through the 2022 season with Mark Wallace and Troy Brosnan on the Canyon Cllctv downhill team. The Squamish racer posted a thanks to that team for the years he spent racing with them.