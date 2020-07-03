James Doerfling building trails and riding at home in northern B.C.

Canadian freerider James Doerfling has shredded far-flung trails all over the globe. Despite the world travel, he still has a special place for riding closer to home, in Quesnel, B.C.

Sitting just north of Kamloops, Quesnel has quietly been building a solid network of trails. Doerfling is just one of the many local builders helping shape dirt, and making Quesnel yet another B.C. riding destination.

Check in with Doerfling as he builds, then rides the best of the local Quesnel dirt.

James Doerfling builds and rides in Quesnel, B.C.