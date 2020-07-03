Home > MTB

James Doerfling building trails and riding at home in northern B.C.

Quesnel network has a major injection of new dirt to explore

James Doerfling Quesnel Photo by: Quesnel YouTube
July 3, 2020

Canadian freerider James Doerfling has shredded far-flung trails all over the globe. Despite the world travel, he still has a special place for riding closer to home, in Quesnel, B.C.

Sitting just north of Kamloops, Quesnel has quietly been building a solid network of trails. Doerfling is just one of the many local builders helping shape dirt, and making Quesnel yet another B.C. riding destination.

Check in with Doerfling as he builds, then rides the best of the local Quesnel dirt.

