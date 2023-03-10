Jared Graves suffers shattered kneecap in crash with a car

Australian mountain biking icon, Jared Graves, sustained serious injuries when a driver turned his vehicle into him. Graves was riding on the road when the driver turned right and hit him with his car. His injuries include a shattered kneecap, a broken foot and several deep cuts.

Graves is retired after a long and storied mountain bike career. His extensive list of results includes an Enduro World Series championship title in 2014, four-cross world championships and a medal at downhill mountain bike world championships. More recently, he is also a survivor of brain cancer.

While injury is always a risk for mountain bikers competing at a high level, you generally expect those injuries to happen on trails, and not to be the result of another human’s careless actions.

Graves is scheduled for surgery. Here’s hoping the recovery is quick and complication-free.