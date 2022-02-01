Jaxson Riddle brings massive style to Marzocchi

Jaxson Riddle stormed onto the world stage with his award-winning appearance at Red Bull Rampage last fall. For anyone that watched his runs, what made Utah freerider’s emanant style stand out was immediately obvious. Huge extensions, moto-inspired moves and tricks that, while not new, weren’t the same as every other rider in the contest.

That ride earned Riddle the Best Style award at Rampage. But it wasn’t only the judges taking note. Now Riddle’s joined iconic revived suspension brand, Marzocchi, to support his style for 2022.

Riddle announced the news the best way possible. With a short video of big, stylish moves.

Where I’ve Been Livin’ – Jaxson Riddle welcome to Marzocchi

What’s Marzocchi saying about its newest rider?

We welcome Jaxson Riddle to the team by letting him do what he does best – sending it in style. Coming off an impressive year, including winning the ‘Best Style’ award at Red Bull Rampage, he looks to continue pushing boundaries with his own unique voice. From tackling huge lines in the hills of Utah to his impressive tech wizardry in the skate park; we can always expect the mind-blowing riding that Jaxson is known for.