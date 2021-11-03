Jaxson Riddle’s roof drop crash footage is insane

In the lead-up to Red Bull Rampage’s 20th anniversary, Jaxson Riddle and Nicholai Rogatkin tried to give the Utah freeride festival some context. How? Well, Riddle jumped off the four-story roof of the Natural History Museum of Utah.

If you recall that video, you definitely remember that it didn’t end very well for Riddle. Or, ended surprisingly well, considering how hard he crashed.

Now, the young American freerider is sharing a full view of just how scary that crash was. You can see the heavy crash below.

It is incredibly impressive that Riddle walked away from this just fine. Even more impressive that he showed up at Rampage a week later, threw down two big runs and walked away with Most Stylish award. All in his first appearance at Red Bull Rampage.

For the original angle of this heavy crash, see below: