Jenn Jackson cracks top 15 overall in Mont Sainte Anne

Another beautiful day here in Mont Sainte Anne, and after the semi-finals of the DH class, the elite men and women raced the XCC course.

Women Elite

It was a stacked field of riders in the women’s elite race and it was a fairly tight pack for the first couple of laps. Eventually the top riders broke away, leaving Canadian Jenn Jackson at the rear of the lead pack. As the laps progressed, the field of riders spanned out, making a constant line of riders. In the end it was Switzerland’s Sina Frei in first, France’s Loana Lecomte in second and the UK’s Evie Richards in third. Triple Canadian champion Jenn Jackson ended up in 13th place.

“Yeah I had to chase back so many times, I got pushed wide on the last corner in the sand midway through the race and it put me back five or six places,” she said after the race. “I was at the tail end of the lead back, and it was just yo-yoing to catch back up. There was no rest whatsoever. It’s such a hard short track.”

Women overall titles

With the final race complete, the overall titles were decided. It was Switzerland’s Alessandra Keller in the top spot, with the UK’s Evie Richards in second and Australia’s Rebeccan Henderson in third. Jennifer Jackson ended up in 12th spot overall.

Men elite

The men elite field was fierce, starting fast and continuing the pace right till the very end. France took the top two spots with Victor Koretzky in first, Mathis Azzaro in second and South Africa’s Alan Hatherly in third. Canadian Leandre Bouchard came in 11th and Ontario’s Gunnar Holmgren came in 15h.

Men overall titles

With the last race of the season complete, final points were tallied. Victor Koretzxky took the top spot with Alan Hatherly in second and Luca Schwarzbauer in third. The top Canadians was Gunnar Holmgren in 26th spot overall.