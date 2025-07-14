Jenn Jackson finishes 13th as Pidcock, Maxwell take wins in Andorra

The UCI Cross Country Olympic (XCO) world cup rolled into Pal Arinsal, Andorra this past weekend, and the high altitude, technical course delivered exactly what it promised: punishing climbs, fast descents, and plenty of drama. While Olympic champion Tom Pidcock and New Zealand’s Samara Maxwell celebrated elite victories, the Canadian contingent faced a challenging day in the Pyrenees.

Jenn Jackson stays consistent to hold sixth overall

Canada’s top finisher in the women’s elite race, Jenn Jackson, battled through a tough start to claim 13th place on the day, keeping herself sixth overall in the world cup standings after six rounds.

“Happy to finish up round 6/10 sitting 6th in the World Cup Overall!!” Jackson said after the race. “Didn’t quite have firework races this weekend, but still snagged 6th XCC and 13th XCO. I honestly think I got a bit scared of the altitude and rode too defensively through laps one and two, giving up a lot of time and places that I never recouped…. Fortunately, the perspective is still really positive. I can ride to this level without the best race execution, I’m constantly getting the most out of myself, staying out of (most) race troubles or drama and have continued to enjoy showing up to race every week are all wins.”

Strong showing from Canadian men

In the men’s elite race, Cole Punchard found the racing rhythm he’d been searching for this season, finishing 20th on a course that left many struggling.

“Happy to find the racing feeling this week! P20 for me in the XCO and the boys went 2,3 and Jolo 9th so team of the day was a cherry on top! Love this team and the support 🙌🏼,” Punchard said.

Carter Woods followed with a solid 23rd place finish, adding to a consistent day for the Canadian men.

Pidcock unstoppable on home course

At the front of the men’s race, all eyes were on Tom Pidcock, who made his first and only world cup start of the season and didn’t disappoint. Racing in front of a home crowd, the Olympic champion surged from a fourth-row start, made his move midway through the race, and pulled away for a dominant win.

“It’s super nice to finally win here, kind of at home, after a few years. It’s not an easy place to race, that is for sure,” said Pidcock. “My tires were a little bit hard in the end, due to a lack of experience in the races this year. It did play into my favour as I didn’t puncture or have any problems.”

U23s

In the U23 three event an early crash kept Ella McPhee off the podium. She finished in 11th place. She still leads the series overall. She’s in the lead by 64 points. Marin Lowe finished eighth and Ava Holmgren took 14th. In the men’s category, Maxime Saint Onge place, 37th and Owen Clark took 43rd.

Looking ahead

While the Canadians didn’t hit the podium this weekend, Jackson’s sixth place in the overall standings keeps her in the hunt as the series moves forward. Next stop: Canadian Nationals at Jordie Lunn Bike Park.