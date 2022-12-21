Jenn Jackson headed to new team for 2023

2021 Canadian XCO national champion Jenn Jackson will not be on Canyon MTB Racing in 2023. Jackson announced this week that she will have a new team going into the new season.

The one year Jackson spent with the team was a busy one. Canyon MTB Racing swept the XCO and XCC podiums at the Canadian cross country national championships at Hardwood Ski and Bike in Oro, Ontario. Jackson was third on both days, behind teammate Laurie Arseneault and team co-founder Emily Batty.

Jackson landed a national championship title of her own in the fall, switching disciplines to win the Canadian Enduro nationals in Whistler, B.C. The enduro win adds to her elite XCO national title from 2021 in Sherbrooke, Que.

Internationally, Jackson showed her strength with several top-15 finishes in the Short Track (XCC) World Cups and a 14th place at Snowshoe, W.Va World Cup XCO.

Jackson’s departure adds to an exodus of Canadian talent from Canyon-related teams. Both Mark Wallace and Jake Jewett have stepped away from the Canyon CLLCTV downhill World Cup team this fall.