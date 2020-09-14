Home > MTB

Jenn Jackson leads Canadian’s in return to European XCO

Carter Woods top Canuck in Elite Men at pre-World Cup race in Austria

Jenn Jackson Photo by: Jenn Jackson racing 2019 World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn
September 14, 2020

With World Cup cross country racing just weeks away, Canada’s fastest are making their way back to Europe. Jenn Jackson led the charge in Austria, at a pre-World Cup C2 event over the weekend. With little lead-in time and long quarantining requirements for travel, the weekend’s C2 was unusually well attended.

Jackson leads at “Rund um den Roadlberg”

Jackson was the top ranked of the Norco Factory Racing’s riders, placing fourth in the elite women’s race on Sunday. The new NFT signing just missed the podium, finishing behind Austria’s multi-discipline junior women’s world champion, and 2019 U23 women’s silver medallist Laura Stigger. Jackson’s summer training with Catharine Pendrel in Kamloops, B.C. seems to be paying off.

America’s Erin Huck finished second, followed by Janika Loiv of Estonia.

Haley Smith of Uxbridge, Ont. finished 11th, just behind U.S.A.’s Haley Batten.

Carter Woods Norco Factory Team
Carter Woods. Photo: Norco Factory Team

Young Carter Woods’ top Canuck in the Elite Men’s race

Carter Woods, one year out of the Junior Men’s category and also freshly signed to Norco Factory Team, led the Canadians in the elite men’s race. Woods placed seventh, behind New Zealand’s top-ranked Anton Cooper and Italian World Cup winner Gerhard Kerschbaumer.

Canadian elite men’s national champion Peter Disera was 10th, with two-time U23 champ Sean Fincham close behind in 11th. Quinton Disera and Andrew L’Esperance rounded out the Canadian entries, crossing the line in the same time for 16th and 17th.

Other North American’s in the race were Specialized’s Christopher Blevens, in fourth, and Keegan Swenson in eighth.

World Cup XCO starts September 29th with a double round in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic.

Elite Women

1 62 STIGGER Laura
AUT
 1:13:28,00
2 65 HUCK Erin
USA
 +0:29
3 61 LÕIV Janika
EST
 +1:15
4 69 JACKSON Jennifer
CAN
 NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC +2:49
5 68 CZECZINKAROVÁ Jana
CZE
 +3:11
6 73 MARCHET Giorgia
ITA
 +3:37
7 71 RIEDER Nadine
GER
 +4:40
8 70 GOMEZ VILLAFANE Sofia
ARG
 +5:02
9 74 SCHRIEVERS Lia
GER
 +5:07
10 63 BATTEN Haley
USA
 SPECIALIZED RACING +5:45
11 64 SMITH Haley
CAN
 NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC +6:06

Elite Men

1 COOPER Anton
NZL
 TREK FACTORY RACING XC 1:29:29,00
2 KERSCHBAUMER Gerhard
ITA
 TORPADO URSUS +0:09
3 COLLEDANI Nadir
ITA
 MMR FACTORY RACING TEAM +0:25
4 BLEVINS Christopher
USA
 SPECIALIZED RACING +0:25
5 HATHERLY Alan
RSA
 SPECIALIZED RACING +0:55
6 MARKT Karl
AUT
 MOEBEL MAERKI MTB PRO TEAM +1:38
7 WOODS Carter
CAN
 NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC +1:46
8 SWENSON Keegan
USA
 +2:02
9 FOIDL Maximilian
AUT
 JB BRUNEX FELT FACTORY TEAM +2:16
10 DISERA Peter
CAN
 NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC +2:43
11 FINCHAM Sean
CAN
 NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC +3:21
12 RAGGL Gregor
AUT
 MOEBEL MAERKI MTB PRO TEAM +3:35
13 SESSLER Guy
ISR
 +3:51
14 TONEATTI Davide
ITA
 +4:09
15 BAIR Mario
AUT
 +4:09
16 DISERA Quinton
CAN
 NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC +4:26
17 L’ESPERANCE Andrew
CAN
 NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC +4:26
18 STRÄHLE Sven
GER
 +6:30
19 WIMMER Florian
AUT
 +7:49
20 FRITZ Benedikt
GER
 +8:13

 