Jenn Jackson reveals new Canadian champ Orbea Oiz ahead of Les Gets World Cup

Orbea is celebrating its national champions in style this week, and Jenn Jackson is at the top of the list. The Canadian cross-country national champ just unveiled her new race bike: a custom-painted Orbea Oiz that pays tribute to the red and white of the Canadian flag.

With a predominantly white frame and bright red accents, the new Oiz is ready for action at today’s World Cup round in Les Gets, France. Jackson’s Orbea Fox Factory teammate Pierre de Froidmont also received a new custom Oiz in Belgium’s national colours—black and red.

Both riders’ bikes are kitted out with the top-tier build expected from the team: Shimano XTR Di2 drivetrain, Fox 34 Step-Cast suspension, Orbea’s integrated stem and handlebar combo, and OQUO MP30LTD wheels.

Racing with confidence, consistency and clarity

Jackson rolled out the new Oiz after a solid showing in the first block of the World Cup. She finished 13th in the most recent elite women’s XCO event and grabbed sixth in the short track—keeping herself ranked sixth overall in the World Cup standings after six of 10 rounds.

“Happy to finish up round 6/10 sitting 6th in the World Cup Overall!!” Jackson shared after the race. “Didn’t quite have firework races this weekend, but still snagged 6th XCC and 13th XCO. I honestly think I got a bit scared of the altitude and rode too defensively through laps one and two, giving up a lot of time and places that I never recouped.”

She kept the tone upbeat though, acknowledging the broader picture of consistency and growth.

“Fortunately, the perspective is still really positive. I can ride to this level without the best race execution, I’m constantly getting the most out of myself, staying out of (most) race troubles or drama and have continued to enjoy showing up to race every week are all wins.”

Customization as a performance tool

For Orbea, the new national champion bikes are more than just a fresh paint job. They show off the company’s MyO program, which lets anyone customize their frame colours, build kit and fit details.

The new Oiz paint schemes for Jackson and De Froidmont follow the recent debut of Simon Andreassen’s custom Orbea Alma.

With her new whip dialled and four more World Cup rounds ahead, Jackson is keeping her eyes on the prize. And doing it in unmistakably Canadian style.