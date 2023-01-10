Jenn Jackson steps up to Liv Factory Racing

Jenn Jackson is stepping up to join the Liv Factory Racing program for 2023. The move comes after several successful years of racing that saw her win Canadian XCO national championships in 2021 and Canadian enduro national championships in 2022.

Jackson isn’t the only new signing to Liv’s top cross country program. Switzerland’s Ronja Blöchlinger joins to represent Liv in the under-23 races. Blöchlinger is the Swiss XCO u23 national champion and the elite European XCC champion.

Liv’s two new signings join the lone returning rider, Tokyo bronze medallist Linda Indergand.

Liv Racing Collective adds gravel speed

While Jackson joins Liv’s World Cup-focused program, Liv Racing Collective also has a new team member. Tessa Neefjes of The Netherlands joins the interdisciplinary network of racers for 2023. Neefjes pushes Liv further into gravel racing, setting her sight on the fledgling UCI Gravel World Series as well as heading state-side for Unbound Gravel.

Neefjes joins returning Liv Racing Collevtive athletes Radka Kahlefeldt (Ironman), Lisa Terstch (Triathlon), Allysa Seely (Paratriathlon; 2x Paralympic Gold Medalist), Crystal Anthony (gravel, cyclocross), Bella Naughton (Enduro) and Rae Morrison (Enduro).