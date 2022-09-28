Jenn Jackson wins Canadian enduro national championships

Canadian enduro national championships returned to Whistler for a second-straight year over the weekend and conditions couldn’t have been more different than the resort municipality’s first year of hosting duties. In 2021, the weather tottered somewhere between snow and rain. In 2022, a lingering summer brought dust and fast trails.

Elite

Cross country racer Jenn Jackson proved to be fastest in the fast conditions, winning the pro women’s race. With the World Cup XC season ending weeks before, the Norco racer was able to trade her 2021 XCO national title in for the 2022 enduro maple sleeve. Julia Long followed close behind in second with Lucy Schick rounding out the podium in third.

On the men’s side, Nick McLeod took top honours in Whistler. He’s joined on the podium by Riley King and Tristan Sanders, both of Whistler, who finished just 3.8 seconds apart after a full half-hour of timed racing. Outgoing national champion, Jesse Melamed, was busy in France earning his first Enduro World Series title and unavailable to defend his national title.

Under-21

A trio of Sea-to-Sky downhill racers led the under-21 men’s racing. Wei Tein Ho earned the win ahead of RockShox-Trek’s Tegan Cruz. Colby Pringle nabbed the final podium spot.

Multi-disciplinary athlete Geza Rodgers of Port Moody, B.C. earned a solid win in the under-21 women’s race. Sophia Ervington and Colorado’s Ainsley Haggart finished second and third.

Full results from all categories are online now.