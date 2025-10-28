Jenn Jackson’s 2025: Bigger engine, better fit, best year yet

Jenn Jackson didn’t really change her training in 2025. The big change was that the racing changed for her.

“I realized the racing was way more fun when you’re at the pointy end. The racing is way more engaging,” she said.

Jackson snagged third in short track at world championships: Canada’s first elite short track medal. Then she doubled up on national titles and lived inside the fight week after week.

“My worst days were still some of my best days career-wise.”

Why Orbea fit like a switch flicking on

Jackson’s engine didn’t suddenly grow. The platform around it finally matched.

“I wouldn’t say I did anything drastically different with my training or physical preparation this year. Riding with Orbea has been an incredibly positive change for me. As well as the bike,” she said. “From the time I got the bike it just fit me so much better… just a very intuitive, easy fit.”

For years, Jackson managed persistent SI joint pain. That disappeared.

“I was having SI nerve pain in my back,” she said. “The sizing and the geo of the bike was just way easier for me to ride and just put power down consistently so I think I was just not fighting the bike.”

There was a tech jump, too.

“We got a new fork this year from Fox. How much stiffer and smoother the fork is is quite cool actually.” She also switched to Shimano’s new electronic setup. And yes, she’s been on prototype Maxxis compounds: “In wet or damp slippery conditions… this new stuff is gonna make a big difference.”

Worlds bronze, and a little Canadian history

The high point hit in Switzerland.

“It’s the first medal we’ve ever had in short track for Canada in the elite category. It was honestly a really good race for me,” Jackson said. “If there was one day that it could happen, that was the most meaningful one.”

Worlds distilled how she’s learned to race at the front: use information, manage the chaos, act decisively.

“Getting information on how the people around you are doing gives you motivation in the front of the race. It’s easier to act on those things.”

National colours still matter

In an era where some gravity stars skip nationals, Jackson is clear on why she shows up.

“It’s super important for me being a national champion. It means a lot. It means a lot to my sponsors and the team as well,” she said. “I’ll ride in my national champ jersey every day I can.”

This summer she wore both: XCO and XCC.

A long calendar, and a smarter one

From April to mid-October, the World Cup stretch was relentless.

“We finished almost two weeks later than we did last year. It was a six month spread for the race season which was super long,” Jackson said. She added a tune-up race before Les Gets. “Not for points. It was for the preparation,” a small decision that paid off.

There’s also the practical side of being a pro on the road. When our chat drifted to the cost of risk in cycling, she didn’t mince words about insurance and responsibility.

“My team does have accidental and travel insurance for us, but I still have my own travel medical insurance,” she said. “It’s actually difficult to have insurance that would cover you when you’re competing because you’re participating in a sport that is classified as an extreme sport.”

On Mont-Sainte-Anne’s next chapter

No World Cup in Quebec next year, but Jackson isn’t writing off MSA.

“It’s quite a bummer. I’m really excited they’re gonna have a Crankworx event next year and have an HC level race for cross country,” she said. “I fully plan on racing in Mont-Sainte-Anne again next year. It could become even more of a people’s event.”

Late start, right time

Jackson turned 30 this year. She didn’t line up for World Cups until 2019. She sees that as an advantage.

“I feel like I’m in a great position,” she said. “I’m extending my contract with Orbea for at least another two, potentially three years. I believe that I can continue to race at this level and even have a lot that I can still improve on.”

If this wasn’t the best year of her career, she thinks the best is imminent.

“These will be the best years of my career. If this year wasn’t the best year of racing I ever have in my life, then I think they’re the ones to come.”

Off-season: puzzles, trail bikes, and wings

Right now, the plan is simple.

“Just waking up and seeing what each day brings,” she said. “We have a small mission to sample wings from as many local eateries, pubs as possible this month. So I think we’ve checked off four or five so far.”

There’s admin and reflection, too.

“Catharine Pendrel sends all the national team athletes some season review exercises. Self-evaluations. We would go through that together.”

The bigger picture in maple leaf colors

Between Jackson and the next wave, she sees momentum building again.

“I think we’re coming back to the best that Canada has known in the past for mountain biking. It’s really cool to be part of that,” she said. On Cole Punchard: “I’m excited to watch him keep figuring it out.”

The numbers say 2025 was Jackson’s best year yet.