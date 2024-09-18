Jenn Jackson’s Triple Crown Domination

If there was ever any doubt about Jenn Jackson’s ability to win races, 2024 has erased it. Raised in Ontario and now living in BC, Jackson absolutely dominated the women’s elite field this year. She took the XCC Canadian Champion title in July, finishing just ahead of Olympian Ava Holmgren. On the same weekend, she also claimed the XCO Canadian Champion title, proving her versatility and skill.

A new challenge: the XCM title

In September, Jackson took on a new challenge—racing for the XCM title in Thunder Bay. Despite her stellar season, she was unsure of how she’d perform in a marathon event. “This was my first marathon race in several years,” Jackson admits. “I was nervous about racing for nearly five hours, how my body would hold up and if my fueling strategy would work.”

But doubts were quickly squashed. Jackson won the race by over ten minutes, completing her incredible triple crown. “In the end, it all went remarkably well,” she said of the race. “It was different from XCC or XCO, but I enjoyed the challenge and I’m thrilled to hold titles in all three disciplines now.”

A season of growth and confidence

For Jackson, these titles weren’t just about winning—they were part of a bigger plan. “This was one of my big result goals for the season,” she says. “It’s all about building myself up to feel like I belong as one of the best mountain bikers in the country. One day, one race at a time, I’ve been work

ing on my fitness, skills, confidence and headspace to show up every day.”

Looking ahead: Mont Sainte Anne and beyond

Although Jackson had a remarkable season, she’s not done yet. Her next challenge is the Mont Sainte Anne UCI World Cup, where she hopes to carry her winning momentum to a strong finish. “I’m looking forward to wrapping up the season in Mont Sainte Anne,” she says. “I hope to end the season on a high note in front of the Canadian crowd. Next year, my aim is to keep improving on the World Cup circuit, explore new events, and continue enjoying life on the bike.”

Congratulations to Jenn Jackson on an outstanding season!