Jesse Melamed cracks back into top-10 at EWS Loudenvielle #1

Enduro World Series racing is back after a lengthy mid-season break. While it’s been a while since riders crossed a start line, the early-season rivalries haven’t cooled off at all. Jack Moir and Richie Rude resumed their battle for the overall right where they left off.

On the women’s side, Harriet Harnden continued her impressive season of mixing XCO and enduro. The Trek Factory Racing rising star took her first EWS elite win in Loudenvielle.

Canadians in France

Jesse Melamed finished as the top Canadian in the first Loudenvielle Enduro World Sereies in 8th. The Rocky Mountain Race Face rider was 37.91 seconds back from Moir after four stages of racing. That includes a 6th on Thursday’s fourth, and Queen stage. Added to several fourth places and a podium in Val de Fassa, that leave’s Melamed sitting third overall behind Moir and Rude.

Miranda Miller finished as the top Canadian woman, in 16th. Miller’s the only Canadian woman racing the elite race in France this weekend.

Kasper Woolley (Yeti-OneUp Components) was the next fastest Canadian, placing 28th in the pro men’s race.

Rhys Verner (Forbidden Synthesis) returned from injury to finish 34th, one spot ahead of Remi Gauvin (Rocky Mountain Race Face). McKay Vezina (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) followed close behind in 38th.

Carter Krasny is 61st today, with Revelstoke’s Evan Wall of Pinkbike Academy fame in 63rd. Philippe Ricard jumped in at 68th, and Jacob Tooke 77th.

Pro Results – Rude vs. Moir revive rivalry

Jack Moir (Canyon Cllctv) and Richie Rude (Yeti Factory Racing) are locked in a season-long battle for the Enduro World Series overall title. The two have traded wins each round of the 2021 season, with neither rider finishing worse than second. ON Thursday, it was Moir dominating the results to finish 12.08 seconds ahead of his U.S. rival. Rude finished second, with Kevin Miquel (Specialized) of France finishing third 23 seconds behind.

Moir’s win, his third of the season, puts him back in the lead for the 2021 EWS series title.

Harriet Harnden of Trek Factory Racing won the pro women’s event, her first Enduro World Series senor win. Harnden worked her way up the rankings all day, winning the fourth and final stage by a massive 20-second margin to move into the lead.

France’s Melanie Pugin continued her consistent season in second, 11.56 second back. Israel’s Noga Korem (GT Factory Racing) rounded out the podium in third.