Jesse Melamed starts 2021 with a podium in Val di Fassa Enduro World Series

The Enduro World Series is back with a big double-header round, and Canada’s Jesse Melamed already has his first podium of the season. Val di Fassa, Italy started the 2021 EWS with a pro-only race on Wednesday. Melamed landed third in Canezei behind Richie Rude.

Melamed wasn’t the only speedy Canadian in Italy. His Rocky Mountain Race Face teammate Andréane Lanthier Nadeau was fourth in Pro Women. Elliot Jamieson narrowly missed the under-21 men’s podium, riding the all-new Norco Range.

Pro Men – Rude battles Moir

Richie Rude (Yeti Fox) narrowly edged out Australia’s DH crossover, Jack Moir (Canyon Factory Racing) to win the first Pro Men’s EWS of the year. Rude’s winning margin? Just 0.48 seconds after four stages and 27 minutes of racing.

Melamed, with consistent results each stage, followed 14.76 seconds later for third. It’s a solid start for the Canadian, who scored big wins in 2020’s abbreviated season.

WATCH: Jesse Melamed’s bronze medal race run from EWS Val di Fassa

Remi Gauvin (Rocky Mountain Race Face) was 29th, and the next Canadian across the line. McKay Vezina (Giant Factory) followed in 34th. Kasper Woolley (Yeti-One Up) is looking recovered from a broken wrist this spring, finishing 47th, with Henry Fitzgerald (Norco Factory Team) in 57th. Daniel Shaw (Knolly) added a 97th, and Carter Krasny finished 116th.

Pro Women – Courudier reigns

In the pro women’s race, Isabeau Courdurier (Lapierre Zipp Collective) led an all-French podium. Morgane Charre (Pivot Factory Racing) landed second with Melanie Pugin in third.

Canada’s Andréane Lanthier Nadeau (Rocky Mountain Race Face) started her season with a strong fourth place. Georgia Astle (Devinci Global Racing) added a 14th place just ahead of Miranda Miller (Kona Factory Team) in 18th. Rachel Pageau rounds out the Canadian women’s results in 23rd.

Jamieson one second off in U21 Men

Elliot Jamieson narrowly missed the podium in the the under-21 men’s race. The Norco Factory Racing downhiller was 1.52 seconds off of Specialized’s Frencescu Camoin in third place. Jamieson, riding the new Range enduro race bike, placed second on two of the four race stages.

Jamie Edmondson of G.B. walked away with first place by a solid margin, 6.58 seconds ahead of Australia’s Luke Meier-Smith.

Nathan Sterckx was the next Canuck across the line in 11th. Johnathan Helly (We Are One Composites) followed in 14th.

Racing continues in Val di Fassa with Round 2 of the 2021 Enduro World Series this weekend.